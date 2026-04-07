Texas Basketball Recruiting Class Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses

The Texas Longhorns were one of the most volatile teams in the country this college basketball season, making an improbable run to the Sweet 16, and nearly upsetting the Purdue Boilermakers to advance.

Now with the first official season in the book for new head coach Sean Miller, reloading the roster to find success next season for the Longhorns will be a critical piece for the team as they look to build the program back to its heights.

That begins with the recruiting class, which ranked 13th in the country. But where did Miller make his biggest splash, and where did the class miss out on for the cycle?

Biggest Additions

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had two big signings in year one of Miller's tenure, including the younger brother of one of the top 2027 projected NFL draft picks, Trevor Goosby. Austin, his younger brother, was ranked as the second-best small forward in the country, the number one player in the state of Texas, and number 16 overall, according to ESPN.

Committing to the Longhorns wasn't just about his brother, though, as there is also genuine belief in the program Miller is building.

That resonated in Bo Ogden, a 6-foot-5 small forward from right in the Longhorns' backyard. Ranked as the No. 3-ranked player in the state, the Longhorns were able to land two of the top three players from the Lone Star State this cycle, and a critical addition for the first class of Miller's tenure.

Biggest Misses

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller react after a play in the second half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite the cycle still being a productive one for Miller, as he works through rebolstering the program, they missed out on some key players that chose other in-state rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Baylor Bears, despite both being on campus at one point for an official visit.

Neiko Mundey, a top-100 player in the country, and the number 14-ranked point guard in the cycle, chose the Longhorns bitter rivals in the Aggies to commit to. Both programs were fighting for the elite talent, but he chose College Station over Austin.

Elijah Williams, a top-35 ranked recruit in the country, and the number three ranked player in the state of Texas, was also thinking about joining the Longhorns, but he ultimately chose Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears over Miller and the Longhorns.

Regardless though, if the Longhorns were still able to pull in a top-15 recruiting class in year of Miller's tenure, and with the success they found this season, the Longhorns could be on their way back to establishing themselves as a threat in the college basketball world.

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