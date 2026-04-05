4 Transfer Portal Players Texas Longhorns Should Target

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has been in offseason mode for about a week after being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament following an unexpected run from the First Four to the Sweet 16.

Now, after a successful first season, Texas head coach Sean Miller will have to retool the roster once again through the transfer portal.

Assuming that Matas Vokietaitis stays and Dailyn Swain heads to the 2026 NBA Draft, here are four players that Texas should target this offseason.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson reacts to a three-point basket against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

With Tramon Mark gone, the Longhorns will need a score-first shooting guard in the starting lineup and can get just that with Wilkinson.

Wilkinson finished this season averaging 17.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while reaching the 30-point mark three times, including in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Saint Louis.

In two games against Texas in SEC play, Wilkinson averaged 18 points to help Georgia split the season series with the Longhorns.

Sean Miller has had recent success with lefties like Mark and Ryan Conwell, so why not try and add Wilkinson to the list?

Miles Byrd, Wing, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Considering Texas' struggles on defense this season, adding a veteran defender like Byrd could be game-changing. Byrd spent four years at San Diego State and would bring valuable veteran experience.

Byrd's two-way ability makes him one of the most coveted players in the portal but the Longhorns would be foolish not to try and lure him to Austin to be Swain's replacement in the starting lineup.

This season, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, a career-high 1.2 blocks and 1.9 steals. He stuffs the stat sheet on the defensive end while being a double-digit scoring threat every night.

Chol Machot, Center, Charleston

With the expectation being that Texas will retain Vokietaitis, the Longhorns will need to find another talented big man to either pair alongside him or to bring off the bench.

Machot would help provide a scoring punch while also giving Texas a shot blocker, something that isn't Vokietaitis' strength. This season at Charleston, Machot posted 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, which was tied for fourth-most in the country.

Machot scored in double figures 15 times which was highlighted by a win over Elon on Dec. 31 when he had 15 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks.

Colby Garland, Guard, San Jose State

The Longhorns used Jordan Pope at point guard this season but that has never been his true role. Texas will now have to look to the portal for a true point guard.

Garland is a veteran who has played for three teams across three seasons, but his 2025 campaign at San Jose State was his best yet, as he averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Garland hasn't played at the high-major level yet, though that shouldn't stop Miller and staff for taking him into consideration.

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