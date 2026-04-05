4 Transfer Portal Players Texas Longhorns Should Target
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The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has been in offseason mode for about a week after being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament following an unexpected run from the First Four to the Sweet 16.
Now, after a successful first season, Texas head coach Sean Miller will have to retool the roster once again through the transfer portal.
Assuming that Matas Vokietaitis stays and Dailyn Swain heads to the 2026 NBA Draft, here are four players that Texas should target this offseason.
Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Georgia
With Tramon Mark gone, the Longhorns will need a score-first shooting guard in the starting lineup and can get just that with Wilkinson.
Wilkinson finished this season averaging 17.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while reaching the 30-point mark three times, including in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Saint Louis.
In two games against Texas in SEC play, Wilkinson averaged 18 points to help Georgia split the season series with the Longhorns.
Sean Miller has had recent success with lefties like Mark and Ryan Conwell, so why not try and add Wilkinson to the list?
Miles Byrd, Wing, San Diego State
Considering Texas' struggles on defense this season, adding a veteran defender like Byrd could be game-changing. Byrd spent four years at San Diego State and would bring valuable veteran experience.
Byrd's two-way ability makes him one of the most coveted players in the portal but the Longhorns would be foolish not to try and lure him to Austin to be Swain's replacement in the starting lineup.
This season, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, a career-high 1.2 blocks and 1.9 steals. He stuffs the stat sheet on the defensive end while being a double-digit scoring threat every night.
Chol Machot, Center, Charleston
With the expectation being that Texas will retain Vokietaitis, the Longhorns will need to find another talented big man to either pair alongside him or to bring off the bench.
Machot would help provide a scoring punch while also giving Texas a shot blocker, something that isn't Vokietaitis' strength. This season at Charleston, Machot posted 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, which was tied for fourth-most in the country.
Machot scored in double figures 15 times which was highlighted by a win over Elon on Dec. 31 when he had 15 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks.
Colby Garland, Guard, San Jose State
The Longhorns used Jordan Pope at point guard this season but that has never been his true role. Texas will now have to look to the portal for a true point guard.
Garland is a veteran who has played for three teams across three seasons, but his 2025 campaign at San Jose State was his best yet, as he averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Garland hasn't played at the high-major level yet, though that shouldn't stop Miller and staff for taking him into consideration.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7