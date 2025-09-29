Texas Longhorns 4-Star Legacy Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns basketball program has gone through a massive shift since their offseason began back in March after narrowly missing the main field of the 64-team NCAA Tournament.
After losing to the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry was given the boot after three years at the helm, and the replacement they brought in? The very coach that beat them that game, Xavier coach Sean Miller.
And after returning a large amount of their starting talent from the 2024 season, the Longhorns are primed to make their second season on the SEC hardwood much more memorable than their first.
Bo Ogden To Announcement Commitment on Tuesday
That even includes planning ahead for the future play, which the team hopes will include shooting guard Bo Ogden, a four-star recruit out of the class of 2026 from Westlake High School in Austin, TX that will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.
Ogden has narrowed his selection down to the Longhorns as well as the Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers.
The Boilermakers finished the regular season with a 24-12 record, a No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll, and made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen round before losing a close 62-60 matchup with the Houston Cougars.
Tennessee saw a more successful season, winning their first 14 games of the season and also holding the top spot in the AP rankings before they, too, were eliminated at the hands of the Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight round.
According to his prospect profile on 247Sports, Ogden is currently rated as the 31st-best player on the national scale in the 2026 class, the 15th-highest at his position, and the fourth-best player in the Lone Star State.
Ogden does have a connection with the Burnt Orange, as his father, Chris Ogden, is the current general manager for Texas basketball, and is an alumnus of the university.
All signs should point to the Forty Acres, but there is still the possibility that Ogden would want to make his own name away from his home state, and the other two schools are perfect chances for him to do so, especially in basketball.
Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting for 247Sports, called Ogden an early bloomer physically, saying that he was "bigger and stronger than most of his peers at a younger age, and his quickness and athleticism have improved."