Bo Ogden Cancels ACC Trip to Set Up Texas Longhorns Official Visit
Bo Ogden is taking an official visit to the Forty Acres this weekend, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported Monday.
Ogden, a four-star 2026 guard who attends Westlake High School in Austin, was expected to visit the Virginia Cavaliers next weekend, per Kayser, but has canceled that trip in favor of taking his official visit to the Texas Longhorns.
The son of Texas men's basketball general manager Chris Ogden, Bo narrowed his list down to six schools back in late July. Ranked as the No. 36 player in the 247Sports Composite, he has a final six of Texas, Purdue, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kansas.
This weekend's official visit will be the third and final of Ogden's recruitment, after Purdue (Feb. 8) and Tennessee (Sept. 27). As a result, his college commitment decision can be expected in the near future.
Bo Ogden's visits to Tennessee and Texas
Ogden's connections to both Texas and Tennessee make them unsurprising contenders late in his recruitment.
Ogden's father, Chris, played at Texas from 1999 to 2003 under Rick Barnes and stayed on the Forty Acres in administrative roles until 2008, when he became an assistant on Barnes' staff. Chris followed Barnes from Texas to Tennessee in 2015 but returned to Texas in 2021, after time also under Chris Beard at Texas Tech and as the head coach at UT Arlington.
Chris remains with the Longhorns following the regime switch from Rodney Terry to Sean Miller, meaning Bo has the choice to play for a staff that includes his father in Austin.
In a Sept. 21 article from Rocky Top Insider's Ryan Schumpert, Ogden opened up on making his decision for himself.
“It’s tough. It’s tough. A lot of people just think that (I’m going to go to Texas),” Ogden said. “But I’m going to make my decision. Like my dad said, I can make my decision with what I feel like is best for me. I would never just go there because my dad’s there or anything like that. It’s tough when people think that.”
In the article, Ogden also mentioned how Tennessee coach Barnes "feels like [his] grandfather in a way."
The race for Ogden's pledge could very well be down to two. The Longhorns will have a chance to try and win him over this weekend.
Bo Ogden as a recruit
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated Ogden in July, describing him as a "bigger-bodied scoring wing" after he averaged 20 points per game on the 3SSB circuit:
"While the long-distance shooting has evolved into his biggest weapon, he’s far from a one-dimensional threat. He’s crafty, can take smaller defenders into the mid-post, and has the high release to score over top of them with his pull-up. He’s also tough, physical, and has a real knack for getting himself to the free-throw line. He’s making strides as a handler, passer, and decision-maker, but can be turnover prone at times (3.1 assists vs. 3.2 turnovers). He can still lack some quickness and length with his first-step, but is also gradually putting more pressure on the rim.