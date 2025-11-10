'There's a Chance' Texas Longhorns Freshman Could Redshirt This Season
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is settling into the Sean Miller era after securing the first win of the season in the home opener against Lafayette.
Many of the team's new additions have already shown what they're capable of two games into the year, but one notable face has yet to see game action, even missing out on receiving minutes in garbage time during the 97-60 victory over Lafayette.
Texas true freshman John Clark, the team's highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class, has yet to make his college debut, and Miller said there's a chance that moment will have to wait.
John Clark Could Redshirt This Season
A four-star freshman from Link Academy, the same program that former Texas star Tre Johnson attended, Clark offers a ton of upside in the frontcourt but didn't play in the season opener against Duke or in Saturday's win over Lafayette.
Miller said he's had conversations with Clark and his family recently about the possibility of him redshirting this season.
"The reason he hasn't played is simply because there's a chance that we potentially could redshirt him," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "And let me just say this, redshirt him only because of how much we believe in him. I really believe that John Clark can be a terrific player here at Texas, a starter and all-conference player, and go on to do really great things."
Decision to Redshirt John Clark Isn't 100% Yet
Miller said that the decision isn't 100 percent quite yet but added that the presence of Matas Vokietaitis and Lassina Traore in the frontcourt is also playing a factor in the process.
"It's tough to just burn an entire year of eligibility when you can protect 35 games in a full year, and improve and grow and learn," Miller said. "So we're working through that. A decision hasn't completely been made yet, but we believe in John. That's why you haven't seen him in games."
Miller has instead elected to give minutes to freshman wing Declan Duru Jr., who had four points, two rebounds, one block and two steals in 13 minutes against Lafayette. He's proven to be a solid contributor on defense and could provide key depth as the season goes on.
Time will tell if Clark ends up seeing action. The Longhorns play three mid-majors before heading to the Maui Invitational, potentially giving Clark and other young players their only chance at minutes this season.