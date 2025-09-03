Texas Longhorns' Season Opener Tip Off Time Set
The Texas Longhorns are opening the Sean Miller era on the brightest of stages.
Texas men's basketball announced on Wednesday that its Nov. 4 season opener against the Duke Blue Devils will tip off at 7:45 pm CT (8:45 pm ET) on ESPN.
Taking place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the matchup is serving as the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational, a new annual event honoring the legendary sportscaster.
History of Texas versus Duke
The Longhorns and Blue Devils have only ever faced off in neutral locations. That will once again be the case on Nov. 4 in Charlotte, though Spectrum Center's proximity to the Duke campus in Durham is under 150 miles.
In five tries, Texas has never beaten Duke. This will be the programs' first time facing off since 2017, when a No. 1-ranked Blue Devils team escaped the Longhorns in overtime in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
While likely not No. 1, Duke is expected to be highly ranked when facing the Longhorns in Novemeber. Following an NCAA Final Four run, the Blue Devils have the nation's best recruiting class arriving on campus and a returning group including Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II to supplement it.
Texas, which may be in the preseason AP Top 25, will be put to an immediate test against the Blue Devils. In their first game with the new roster, Miller and company will get a great evaluation of where the program is on Nov. 4.
The Dick Vitale Invitational
Back on June 9, Vitale's 86th birthday, the Charlotte Sports Foundation and ESPN Events jointly announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational and the inaugural game between Texas and Duke.
Vitale has been an integral part of college basketball broadcasting since he joined ESPN in 1979, calling over 1,000 games. He has been inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
“For over 30 years, Dick Vitale has been the voice of college basketball,” said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events, in the June 9 statement. “I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than have a basketball event featuring the very best of the sport. As a kid, I grew up listening to his calls and developing a love for the sport, its traditions and the personalities involved. We can’t thank Mr. Vitale enough for what he’s done for the sport and look forward to a special night!”
Vitale revealed in December 2024 that he was cancer-free after initially being diagnosed in 2021. Following his three-year battle with four diagnoses of cancer, he returned to the broadcasting booth on Feb. 8.
“ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational,” Vitale said in the June 9 statement. “Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby’ with a capital A!”