2026 Four-Star Guard Puts Texas Longhorns in Top Eight, Sets Visit
2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis cut his recruitment list down to eight schools on Wednesday, according to Rivals' Jamie Shaw.
Jervis's top eight consists of Pittsburgh, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan State, NC State, Florida, Tennessee and the Texas Longhorns.
The 6-5 guard is Rivals' No. 23 player in the 2026 class.
Jervis as a recruit
Hailing from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, Jervis is described by 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein as a "shot-maker and scorer with an increasingly versatile attack."
Across four games from July 10-13 for his EYBL team, NY Rens, Jervis averaged 16 points on 41.9 percent from the field. His standout performance came against the Utah Prospects, when he led his team with 25 points on 73.3 percent shooting in a four-point win.
"His shooting is the first weapon in his arsenal with a compact release and good rotation," Finkelstein wrote in his evaluation on July 29. "He’s blossoming into a movement shooter who can come off screens off the ball, and also has a complimenting pull-up game.
"He’s not yet the type of handler who is going to break down a set-defender, but growing into someone who can play some secondary pick-and-roll. He’s very proficient at attacking closeouts and particularly good when he can catch-and-go in space. He plays in straight lines, wastes no motion when attacking the rim, and has a good left hand as a driver and finisher."
Jervis has set up official visits to each of his finalist schools for the coming weeks and months.
His trip to the Forty Acres will on Sept. 19. Here are the visits Texas is currently planning to host, per Horns247:
Sept. 5:
- Cameron Williams
- Austin Goosby
Sept. 12:
- Taylen Kinney
- Bryson Howard
Sept. 19:
- Anthony Thompson
- Deron Rippey Jr.
- Jasiah Jervis
Sept. 27:
- Maximo Adams
Oct. 13:
- Cameron Holmes
Even more visits may soon be added to the schedule, with coach Sean Miller and company really getting active on the recruiting trail. For example, Bo Ogden, Quinn Costello and Marcis Ponder each have also named Texas as a top contender.
Since joining the Longhorns, Miller has pledged a continued dedication to recruiting high school players. The Longhorns do not have any commits in the 2026 class yet, but could be destined to secure one or multiple by the time their season begins in November.