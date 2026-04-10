Texas Longhorns Pursuing Top-10 Guard From the Transfer Portal

With the conclusion of Texas men’s basketball’s season in a Sweet-16 loss to Purdue, the Longhorns now face a brutal offseason that will almost completely have to center around rebuilding the squad.

Texas is losing many key players due to exhausted eligibility, departures via the transfer portal and intentions to enter in the 2026 NBA Draft. Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver are out of years to play, while Dailyn Swain is declaring for the draft. Nic Codie, Simeon Wilcher Cam Heide all entered the portal on Thursday.

The Longhorns’ backcourt desperately needs an upgrade, especially with the new era of college basketball that the NCAA faces — one in which successful teams must consist of highly experienced veterans, often found within the transfer portal. Head coach Sean Miller is already looking that way, and it seems that the Longhorns already have set eyes on who will be the next key guard to lead the team in Miller’s second year with Texas.

Texas Reportedly Wants Isaiah Johnson Out of Colorado

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) shoots over Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Reports from On3 list Texas as one of the top programs actively pursuing former Colorado sophomore guard Isaiah Johnson, who announced his decision to leave the Buffaloes on April 2.

Johnson is an interesting prospect, as he wasn’t exactly sought after by recruiting coaches in the wake of his four-year high school career in California. In fact, Colorado was his sole offer from a power conference. Even so, Johnson had a breakout year, helping the Buffaloes to a winning season after a 2024-25 drought.

The sophomore guard averaged 16.9 games and 3.4 assists across the season, starting in 15 games. He’s an extremely efficient scorer, shooting 37.8% outside the paint and 48.6% on field goals, while also capitalizing on penalties with 82.1% from the free throw line.

If Texas scores Johnson, the Longhorns will gain a player that can put the ball away in almost any circumstance while opening up the court for other players to gain opportunities. Although he’s younger than the usual player that Texas typically recruits from the portal, his year playing frequently NCAA basketball could be pivotal to a team that doesn’t have many players returning.

Johnson is one of the best types of guards to recruit — one that can immediately be a scoring threat, or immediately pivot and create an opportunity for someone else to put points on the board. If he signs with Texas, he will be pivotal in developing a team that is looking to make an even deeper run next year as Miller looks to cement his place in Texas basketball.

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