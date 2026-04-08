Texas Longhorns Receive Surprising Ranking in Way-Too-Early Top 25

There is a lot of uncertainty for the Texas Longhorns next season, especially after Dailyn Swain entered the 2026 NBA draft. After Sean Miller took the team to the Elite Eight in his first season, though, there is plenty of reason to invest confidence in what is to come.

According to one way-too-early top-25 ranking, looking ahead to the 2026 season, Texas has done enough to be projected as a top-25 team next season despite losing multiple starters.

Texas Longhorns Rank in On3, ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with center Matas Vokietaitis during a practice session ahead of the First Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Swain’s departure will certainly be a big hit for Texas, but that does not impede On3’s James Fletcher III’s confidence in Texas next season. In his early rankings for 2026, he slotted Texas in at No. 22. This comes after Texas lost to Purdue in the Elite Eight, the program’s second appearance in the last three seasons.

This ranking is in line with where Texas ended its season: 22nd in the final AP Poll. Advancing from the First Four to the Elite Eight, Texas displayed late-game heroics and appeared well-balanced and well-coached. The team stepped up in the right places at the right times, a good sign for Miller as the head coach.

Meanwhile, Jeff Borzello of ESPN was even more bullish on Texas. He ranked the Longhorns 13th in his way-too-early top-25, though this may have been swayed by the anticipation that Swain could return for his senior season.

Swain is not the only key departure Texas will have to face this offseason. The trio of guards — Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver — has expired eligibility and leaves question marks in the backcourt.

Austin Goosby during the McDonald's All-American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Without knowing what is next in the transfer portal, the early expectation is that Texas will have to rely heavily on its 2026 recruiting class. Austin Goosby — brother of the Longhorns’ star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby — is looking to make his own mark on The Forty Acres as a starting guard.

Meanwhile, freshman forward Bo Ogden is suddenly facing a bigger role in his first season in Austin, Texas. Returning guard Simeon Wilcher and forward Nic Codie will likewise face expanded roles as upperclassmen, helping bring stability to the roster in Year 2 under Miller.

Ultimately, the biggest challenge will be finding the right fits in the transfer portal — and for the right price. Texas has never been afraid to spend big, but Miller now needs a playmaking guard who can initiate the offense, a primary scorer and depth at the 3 and 4. Defense is also an area where Texas needs to improve in 2026.

“How high the Longhorns sit entering next season depends on their ability to find a top point guard and playmaker in the transfer portal — while also improving on defense, in general,” Borzello wrote for ESPN.

Expectations seem to be high, and big man Matas Vokietaitis was at his best in the biggest games. If he can continue to develop his skill, Texas will be in a good position. Miller has given reason to trust in his vision and talent, and he will be challenged again heading into next season.

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