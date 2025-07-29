Texas Longhorns to Face Big 12 Team in First Round of 2025 Maui Invitational
The Texas Longhorns' full non-conference schedule was released on July 24, with the Southwest Maui Invitational marked on the schedule from Nov. 24-26.
But now we know who Texas specifically will face in their first game of one of college basketball's most prominent in-season tournaments.
The Longhorns will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the final matchup of day one at Lahaina Civic Center.
Texas versus Arizona State in Maui
In addition to the Longhorns and Sun Devils, the field consists of Seton Hall, NC State, USC, Boise State, Washington State and host Chaminade.
Washington State versus Chaminade is the other game on Texas's side of the bracket, meaning the Longhorns will face one of them on their second day of the invitational. Then, they will play one of the other four teams for their final game in Hawaii, their matchup dependent on the first two results.
While colliding in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal last season, Texas and Arizona State have not taken the court against one another since 2014, when they played in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. Texas won that game on a buzzer-beating layup by Cameron Ridley.
The Longhorns are 4-1 against the Sun Devils all-time.
In the Maui Invitational for the sixth time, Texas is 10-5 overall in their five appearances. The Longhorns won the 2020 edition, defeating Davidson, Indiana and North Carolina to become champions.
New head coach Sean Miller has experience in Maui separately. He coached Arizona in three invitationals, including a championship run in 2014.
Texas non-conference schedule
The Longhorns officially add Arizona State to their 13-game schedule ahead of Southeastern Conference play. The other two games in Maui will remain TBD until the tournament unfolds.
Miller will make his Texas coaching debut in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational against Duke on Nov. 4. While supposedly neutral, the Longhorns' opener will essentially be an away game, hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will serve as a massive test for Texas off the bat.
In addition to the two invitationals, Texas's notable non-conference opponents also include Virginia at home in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3 and UConn on the road on Dec. 12.
The non-conference portion of the season will be important for both Texas's developing chemistry and its case for the NCAA Tournament. As was seen last season, the strength of non-conference schedules is used as a factor in determining the March Madness field, and early wins are crucial, especially ahead of the grueling conference slate in the SEC.