Texas Longhorns To Take On Duke Blue Devils In 2025-26 Season Opener
The Texas Longhorns' matchup against the Duke Blue Devils was already one of the games to watch in the opening week of the 2025-26 college basketball season. It has now added a new element that makes it all the more noteworthy.
On Nov. 4 at Spectrum Center, the Longhorns and Blue Devils will face off in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational. The new event was announced Monday by ESPN and the Charlotte Sports Foundation, serving as an annual game to honor the legendary sportscaster.
"Dick is the heart of college basketball, and his kindness, generosity and courage are a constant inspiration to us all," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "Through the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, we will celebrate him and his profound impact on the sport."
Vitale has been an integral part of college basketball broadcasting since he joined ESPN in 1979, calling over 1,000 games. Monday's news comes on Vitale's 86th birthday.
“Bringing together two powerhouse programs like Texas and Duke is an incredible way to kick off this new tradition," said Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "More importantly, this event celebrates the enduring legacy of Dick Vitale—his passion for college basketball, his advocacy for cancer research, and the joy he brings to fans everywhere. It’s an honor to carry his name on this event, and we look forward to making this a special experience for everyone involved.”
Vitale was initally diagnosed with cancer in 2021, enduring a three-year battle with four different types of cancer before declaring he was finally cancer-free in December 2024. He returned to the broadcast booth on Feb. 8 for Duke versus the Clemson Tigers.
"ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational," Vitale said. "Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is 'Awesome, baby' with a capital A!"
Sean Miller's team will be put on the brightest of regular season stages at the Dick Vitale Invitational. Matched up against a team coming off a Final Four appearance and with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, the Blue Devils will serve as a huge immediate test for the recently-assembled Longhorn roster. Playing in what will essentially be an away environment in Charlotte will add to the difficulty.
Expected to enter the season as a top 25 team, Texas will need to show out against Duke to maintain their spot in the rankings early on in the season.