Texas Women's Basketball Lands Unexpected Portal Prize

Texas Women’s Basketball just sent shockwaves across the women’s college basketball landscape Friday, adding a major piece to its backcourt.

The offseason has already brought significant departures for Texas, including guard Jordan Lee to South Carolina, Aaliyah Crump to Duke and forward Justice Carlton entering the transfer portal. Star point guard Rori Harmon was also recently selected in the WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics.

Despite those losses, head coach Vic Schaefer and his staff had been relatively quiet in the portal — until now, as the Longhorns signed former Oklahoma guard Zya Vann.

"Texas is the best place for me to grow because of the elite culture and standard the coaches and players hold themselves to every day. I am excited to be part of something that’s built to win at the highest level," Vann said in a statement released by Texas Athletics.

What Vann brings to the table

Oklahoma's Zya Vann shoots over Michigan State's Kennedy Blair during a second-round game in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vann, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, averaged 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.18 steals per game last season while starting every game for the Sooners. She scored in double figures 17 times, with a career high of 21 points.

Vann emerged as a key contributor during her sophomore campaign, taking a major step forward after a solid freshman season. She improved across the board, becoming one of Oklahoma’s most consistent two-way players while leading the team in steals.

The move is also notable on a personal level.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Vann has deep ties to the Sooners program. Her older sister spent five seasons at Oklahoma from 2020 to 2025 and even earned co-Big 12 player of the year honors in 2024. Her father, Bryatt Vann, played under legendary coach Billy Tubbs from 1991 to 1993, averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the Sooners’ 1992-93 season.

Her background suggested Vann was never expected to cross the other side of the Red River.

Vann arrives in Austin with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete for a significant role immediately.

With her strong two-way ability, she could help fill the gap left by Lee, who started every game for Texas last season.

"We are so excited to welcome Zya Vann to our Longhorn family," Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said. "She is an elite competitor with a toughness and grit that shows up in everything she does. As a combo guard, she brings versatility, physicality, and a relentless motor that will impact us immediately."

Texas also brings in five freshmen from the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, as the Longhorns look to build on their recent success after reaching a second consecutive Final Four appearance.

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