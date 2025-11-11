Three Takeaways from Texas Longhorns Dominant Win Over Louisiana
On Monday, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a 100-38 victory at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Opening their 2025-26 regular season against Incarnate Word last week, Texas women’s basketball proved to showcase their dominance entering the season. Recording their first top-25 win against No. 24 Richmond on Friday, as well as their second 60-plus point win of the season, the Longhorns now improve to 3-0.
With another dominant win under their belt, here are the three biggest takeaways from the Texas-Louisiana matchup.
Bench Contributes Heavily
This season, thus far, Texas’ bench has proven to make a significant mark on the court, and continued to do so in Monday’s game, registering 45 points to help secure the win.
Coming off the bench scoring double-digits within the first quarter was center Kyla Oldacre, who led the Longhorns, shooting 7-for-8 and recording seven rebounds and 19 points.
Other notable players were forwards Justice Carlton and Teya Sidberry, as well as guard Bryanna Preston. Between the three Longhorns, the unit tallied up a combined five blocks, five assists, three rebounds and 30 points for Texas.
Free Throws Are a Struggle Point
The Longhorns’ free throw success for the 2025-26 season has showcased a downward tick. In Monday night’s game, Texas recorded a 64.3 free throw shooting percentage, which is a 10 percent less success rate from the line, compared to last season (75.6).
While there shows to be a gap in their performance on the line, it proves to be non-detrimental to the overall game.
Texas’ Offense Capitalizes
Five Longhorns registered double digits in scoring in Monday’s matchup. In addition to Carlton, Sidberry and Oldacre off the bench, starting guards Aaliyah Crump and Rori Harmon racked up a total of six rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and 23 points.
Shooting 59.1 percent from the field, Texas dominated in the paint on both sides of the ball — scoring 52 points while also limiting the Ragin Cajuns to eight.
Their defensive pressure allowed the Longhorns to finish the game with 39 rebounds and 32 turnovers. To which, they proved to capitalize on the offensive front, leading to 53 points combined from fast break points and turnovers.
Up next on the schedule, the Lady Longhorns will host the Texas Southern Tigers at the Moody Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. CT, available to watch on SEC Network+.