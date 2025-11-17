Three Takeaways from Texas WBB Win Over Texas Southern
After five days of rest and recovery, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns returned to the court to take on the Texas Southern Tigers on Sunday.
The matchup ended with a 111-45 victory for Texas women’s basketball, making the unit 4-0 this season with their 28th straight win at the Moody Center under their belt.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Longhorns’ dominant win on Sunday.
Starters Were On Fire
Freshman guard Aaliyah Crump continues to prove her status at Texas. Thus far, the first-year Longhorn has recorded double digits in each game this season, and Sunday proved to be no different, as she dropped 18 points.
However, Crump wasn’t the only starter that posted a high count, as forward Madison Booker also logged 18 points for the Longhorns. As a pair, they registered a combined five assists, seven rebounds and 36 points, contributing heavily to Texas' win.
While Booker and Crump showcased as the noteworthy starters, sophomore guard Jordan Lee added her fair share to the box score, tallying up two rebounds, two steals and 12 points. As an entire starting line, the Longhorns posted 17 rebounds and 58 points on Sunday.
The Bench Adds Fuel
Once again, the Texas bench adds some major heat to the fire.
Forward Teya Sidberry proved to be the playmaker coming off the bench. Within her fifteen minutes on the court, the senior went 2-for-2 in three-point attempts and 6-for-6 in field goals, which allowed her to rack up four rebounds and 18 points for the Longhorns.
Center Kyla Oldacre and forward Justice Carlton also made notable contributions with a combined 23 points; the two also posted two steals, two assists, and 15 rebounds.
Including the success from Texas’ bench, the entire offensive unit prevailed in Sunday’s game. With six players registering double digits, the Longhorns shot 42 percent from the three-point line and commanded the paint, scoring 62 points off the Tigers.
Defense On the Prowl
Having played impressive and well-balanced basketball, Texas proved to bring its A-game to Sunday’s matchup.
Also forcing a season-high 33 turnovers, Texas’ ability to capitalize on its heavy defensive pressure allowed the unit to draw 50 points off Texas Southern. Only allowing nine turnovers themselves, the Longhorns held their opponent to under 15 points each quarter, which ultimately allowed the powerhouse unit to secure another dominant win.
Next up on the schedule, the Longhorns will face the James Madison Dukes at the Moody Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. CT, available to watch on the SEC Network+.