Vic Schaefer 'Loves' His 2025 Texas Longhorns Team
After getting knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the final four last season, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team looks to make another tournament run in the 2025-2026 season.
A strong group of returners, compiled with multiple promising newcomers, could help turn these goals to a reality, should each new weapon play to their full potential.
While a whole season of play stands between Texas and its end goal, head coach Vic Schaefer has expressed his positive feelings about what’s to come.
Schaefer on his 2025-26 roster
The Longhorns don’t open their season for another month and some change, but Schaefer has already made it clear how he feels about his new group.
“I love my team,” he told On3. “I think they’ve got a chance to be really good again.”
His team includes returning stars like small forward Madison Booker and guard Rori Harmon, along with supporting players like center Kyla Oldacre and guards Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston.
In his conversation with On3, Schaefer commented on Lee and Preston’s potential roles this year.
“Both Bry and Jordan want that opportunity,” he said. “They want to be a bigger piece to the puzzle. If they can do that, I think it makes us way better and harder to guard and defend…I’m excited about what they bring to the table and there’s a potential there where they can handle that.”
This team will also incorporate newcomers like transfer forward Breya Cunningham, transfer forward Teya Sidberry, transfer guard Ashton Judd and freshman small forward Aaliyah Crump. Crump was a key acquisition for the Longhorns on the recruitment trail, and the highly ranked prospect could be the X factor for this team this year.
The heartbreak associated with a final four loss can impact a team’s next season in a variety of ways, and only time will tell how Schaefer and his squad can hone and build upon the highs and lows of last year’s season.
The head coach’s love for his group has been evident throughout his five-year tenure with the team, and he looks to help the 2025 roster advance the ball as much as possible.
Their season could ultimately culminate in SEC and NCAA tournament runs, but first, they must tackle a lengthy and challenging regular season schedule.
They will first take on Incarnate Word on Nov. 3, looking to get off to a fast start in non-conference play.