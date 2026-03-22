What It Means To Sean Miller To Make the Sweet 16 With the Texas Longhorns

Against all odds, the No. 11-seeded Texas Longhorns pulled off a massive upset in their Round of 32 matchup Saturday night when they topped the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68, adding another chapter in their successful first year under head coach Sean Miller.

With the victory, Miller made Texas history, becoming the first Longhorns men's basketball coach to lead the Burnt Orange to the Sweet 16 round in his first year under power.

The win puts the Longhorns against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in the West Regional of the Sweet 16, but that hasn' stopped Miller from taking a breath and realizing how special the moment is.

"Thrilled to Advance"

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the second half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

During his postgame press conference after the win over Mark Few and the Bulldogs, Miller didn't shy away from how much it meant for his team to be one of 15 remaining for a chance to win a national championship.

"Well, we're obviously thrilled to advance and be a part of the Sweet 16," Miller said. "It doesn't matter how many times you have been there or not, it's a huge difference in being in that round and just entering the tournament. Just having the opportunity to play through another week and playing in a field that only includes 15 other teams, just that next four-team tournament, trying to get to the Final Four."

Miller took none of the success for granted and knew the work that had to be put in to make it all possible.

"Like I've mentioned time and time again, our ride has never been easy," said the Texas coach. "But we have fought the good fight the whole way, and today we did it again."

The first-year Texas coach is no stranger to postseason success in the NCAA Tournament. He has led both the Xavier Musketeers and the Arizona Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in the 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2023 years and the Elite Eight in the 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2015 tournaments, and is still looking to make a Final Four and a national championship game in his career.

His tenure with Arizona saw him lead the team to five Pac-10/12 regular season championships and a hat trick of conference championships, earning him Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year honors three times in the 2011, 2014, and 2017 seasons.

So, is it really a surprise that the Longhorns have been as successful as they have been under Miller in this short period of time?

Miller and the rest of the Longhorns take on Purdue in the Sweet 16 Thursday, March 26, in San Jose.

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