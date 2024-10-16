How to Watch & Updated Texas vs. Georgia Betting Odds: Longhorns Trending Up?
Even before their dominant win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas, The No. 1 Texas Longhorns opened as 2.5-point favorites over the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Now, however, those are changing - and they are trending in the Longhorns' favor.
According to Draft Kings, the Longhorns are now set at 5-point favorites over the Bulldogs, with the over/under set at 56.
So far this season, the Longhorns are 5-1 against the spread, with each game being a blowout of varying proportions. The only loss to the spread was the Mississippi State game where Texas won 35-13 despite entering as 38.5-point home favorites over the Bulldogs.
"I mean, the most complete team that we've seen or faced this year, and probably in multiple years," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. "When you look at what they're doing, defensively, offensively, and special teams, they are clearly one of the best teams in the country."
On paper, smart isn't wrong either.
So so far this season, the Horns rank No. 7 in both scoring offense and total offense, as well as No. 1 in the country in both scoring defense and total defense. They have are also winning games by an average of 36.8 points per contest.
That said, the Bulldogs are a much different test than anything the Longhorns have faced so far this season, and will provide the first real test for the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
With all that in mind, here is how to watch and listen to Texas vs. Georgia this Saturday:
How to Watch Texas vs. Georgia
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th, 2024
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Game time: 6:30 pm CT
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin
Full Updated Georgia vs. Texas Betting Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas -5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 56 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas (-192), Georgia (+160)