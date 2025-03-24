Could Texas Pursue Xavier Standout in Transfer Portal?
Xavier Musketeers men's basketball head coach Sean Miller is set to headline a new era for the Texas Longhorns following a season of turmoil with Rodney Terry at the helm. Now Miller's decision to move to the Forty Acres might cause a domino effect on his former players.
Xavier forward Dailyn Swain announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday, according to On3, after spending two years under Miller.
Swain averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season, shooting over 50 percent from the floor. He highlighted a Musketeers squad that went 22-12 overall and made it to the NCAA Tournament First Round after beating out Texas in an 86-80 win.
Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Swain committed to Xavier in 2023 as a four-star recruit by On3 and was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state.
The young forward's decision to enter the portal comes only a few days after Texas fired Terry and hired Miller shortly after. To say that there might be some correlation and that Swain might not be the last Musketeer to hit the portal following Miller's departure wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility either.
Miller will arrive at Texas with a 185-87 record across two separate tenures with Xavier, his most recent spanning from 2022-2025, including a Sweet Sixteen run in his first season. He also led the Arizona Wildcats to three Elite Eight runs in 2011, 2014 and 2015 and two Sweet Sixteens in 2013 and 2017.
Miller is expected to make his media debut as a Longhorn this week, although a date and time is still unknown.
Swain might be the first of his own that Miller could potentially recruit to Austin, but the Longhorns' new coach will also look to bring other fresh faces and retain some crucial players already in place to replenish his roster.