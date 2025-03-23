Texas Longhorns Officially Fire Head Coach Rodney Terry
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially parting ways with head coach Rodney Terry after three seasons.
Per reports Sunday from ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the Longhorns have fired Terry following a 19-16 season that ended with a loss to Xavier in the First Four.
"Texas has informed head coach Rodney Terry he's been fired, sources told ESPN," Borzello wrote on X. "Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in 2023 and made NCAA tournament appearances in each of the last two seasons."
Terry ends his career at Texas with a 62-37 overall record a 4-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. He first arrived to the Forty Acres as an assistant in 2002 under Rick Barnes, a role he held until 2011. Terry returned to Texas under Chris Beard in 2021 but was thrust into action as interim head coach after Beard was fired near the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
Terry would go on to lead Texas to the Elite Eight where the Longhorns dropped a heartbreaker to the Miami Hurricanes. He then helped lead the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament once again last season but No. 7 seed Texas was eliminated in the second round with a 62-58 loss to Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers.
After the loss to Xavier, Terry was asked about the uncertainty of his future.
"At the end of the day, it's in God's hands," Terry said. "At the end of the day, I live my life, I'm a believer, and if God has plans for me to be here, then I'll be here. If He has plans for me to be somewhere else, He's the one with the master plan at all times. That's what I live my life by. I don't live my life by no man. I live my life by God. I got strong faith."
The Longhorns will now have to quickly fill Terry's seat with the transfer portal set to open on Monday. According to CBS insider Jon Rothstein, Xavier head coach Sean Miller is "expected to be among Chris Del Conte's top candidates" for the job.