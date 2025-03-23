Rodney Terry Releases Official Statement After Being Fired by Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Rodney Terry's time with the Texas Longhorns has officially come to an end.
The Longhorns announced Sunday that the men's basketball program has parted ways with Terry after nearly three full seasons at the helm. Terry ends his career at Texas with a 62-37 overall record and a 4-3 record in the NCAA Tournament.
Per initial reports from the Austin American-Statesman, Texas is hiring Xavier head coach Sean Miller to replace Terry.
Terry released an official statement not too long after the news broke, confirming that he would no longer be head coach.
“I am so appreciative to have served The University of Texas and our men’s basketball program for 13 seasons," Terry said in the statement. "It was a dream of mine to be the head coach of the Longhorns, and I’ve been able to live that dream. I want to thank all of our coaches and current and former players who not only helped us win a lot of games, but more importantly represented this great university in a first-class manner. Thank you to Longhorn Nation, our student section “The Corral,” and all of our wonderful donors and supporters who have been consistently great to me and our program. I’ll forever be a Longhorn.”
Terry's time in Austin dates back well before he unexpectedly took over the reins when Chris Beard was fired in 2022. He first arrived to the Forty Acres as an assistant in 2002 under Rick Barnes, a role he held until 2011. Terry returned to Texas under Beard in 2021.
The Longhorns will now head into a new era with Miller, who eliminated Terry and Texas in the First Four last week with an 86-80 win. Texas led by as many as 13 but Xavier rallied in the second half to advance to the Round of 64.
Texas' roster will look much different next season. Miller and his new staff will now begin the process of building the foundation of next year's team, which starts with the opening of the transfer portal on Monday.