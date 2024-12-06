2024 Texas vs. Texas A&M Matchup Hauls in Most Viewership for Lone Star Showdown
Last Saturday, 109,028 fans sporting a mix of burnt orange and maroon flooded Kyle Field to witness a rivalry revived after 13 years between then-No. 3 Texas and then-No. 20 Texas A&M. Those who couldn't attend in person equally flooded into their living rooms to watch the game on TV, and unknowingly helped craft a new record for the sports broadcast network ESPN.
Texas and Texas A&M racked up an estimated 9.5 million viewers last Saturday, making it the most-watched Lone Star Show in the history of the rivalry, peaking at 10.6 million viewers. The matchup also delivered ESPN's Most-Watched Primetime Game of Week 14 and most-watched Rivalry Week since 2016.
Among the other most-viewed rivalry games were Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, attracting 8.5 million views, and Auburn vs. Alabama in the Iron Bowl, gaining 7.4 million views. The Georgia game garnered the best audience on Black Friday since 2011, peaking at 11.5 million views.
The Longhorns faced the immense pressure of College Station last Saturday but were able to overcome the Aggies in a 17-7 win. The victory solidified Texas' spot in the SEC Championship game hosted in Atlanta, Georgia this upcoming weekend, where the team looks to meet No. 5 Georgia in a rematch for the conference title.
Texas looks to break the viewership threshold once again with its appearance in the SEC Championship game, which will be broadcast on ESPN's pregame show 'College GameDay.' The contest has already made significant strides in ticket traffic, becoming the fifth-highest ticket price of the college football season.
