Texas Longhorns Defender Entering Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns have lost their second player to the portal before the end of the season.
Per reports Thursday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe will be transferring. The No. 3 Longhorns will face No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday, and it's unclear if Bledsoe will be continue to play or begin looking for his next destination.
Bledsoe was originally a four-star recruit of Marlin (Texas) in the 2022 class. However, he has played in just 12 games over three years while posting seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. Last season, Bledsoe was named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. He's also a three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Bledsoe appeared in eight games during Texas' run to the College Football Playoff last season. He had a tackle in the loss to Oklahoma before recovering a fumble against BYU a few weeks later.
Former Texas receiver Johntay Cook II also entered the portal last month after parting ways with the team before the Longhorns' home game against Florida. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said the decision was mutual.
"Obviously, we've had some roster movement today with Johntay Cook moving on," Sarkisian said. "We have nothing but respect for him and his family. Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. ... It was mutual between the two of us."
Cook II played in 20 games in less than two years with the team. A former five-star recruit, he finishes his Texas career with 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Earns Weekly Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Flip 5-Star CB Kade Phillips From LSU Tigers
MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Uniform Combo for SEC Championship vs. Georgia Bulldogs