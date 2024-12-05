Longhorns Country

Timothée Chalamet Announced as ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker

ESPN has chosen Dune franchise star Timothée Chalamet as the College GameDay guest picker.

Matt Galatzan

Timothee Chalamet Xxx Entertainment 76th Golden Globe Awards 20190106 Usa Djm 420 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca
Timothee Chalamet Xxx Entertainment 76th Golden Globe Awards 20190106 Usa Djm 420 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca / Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday, with ESPN's College GameDay in tow.

On Thursday, ESPN announced their choice for the show's guest picker, making an interesting choice in the process.

Per the announcement, movie star Timothée Chalamet will be joining Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Reese Davis on Saturday.

Chalamet is best known for his role in the Dune movie franchise, which made a combined $1.139 billion at the box office between the two films.

He is also known for roles in movies such as Interstellar, Hostiles, Beautiful Boy, Don't Look Up, and Wonka. Chalamet is set to star as Bob Dylan in his next film, titled A Complete Unknown.

It is unclear what connection Chalamet has to Georgia or Texas at this point, as he was born in New York, and attended both Columbia and New York University.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the Bulldogs and Longhorns, as well as the second appearance of College GameDay for the matchup. For the first showdown in Austin, actor and Texas fan Glenn Powell was the guest picker.

The Longhorns would go on to lose that game 30-15 to the Bulldogs, in what was ultimately their lone blemish of the season.

