SEC Championship Leads Loaded Football Weekend In Ticket Prices
The SEC Championship between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs set the record for ticket prices this weekend and the fifth of the whole season.
The game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is asking for an average price of $574, with the best deal at $231. The championship is hotter than any NFL game this weekend, and the demand is over 50% higher than the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday.
With a 3 p.m. CT kickoff, the game will be a rematch of Texas' only defeat of the season. The Longhorns made it to the conference championship in their first year in the SEC.
According to the Vivid Seats ticket marketplace, 40% of fans in the stadium will be representing Texas, while the majority will be in support of the Bulldogs. Atlanta is less than two hours away from Georgia's campus in Athens, Ga.
Ticket prices for SEC games increased 38% over the season, and after the Longhorns sealed their spot in the decider following a win over Texas A&M, traffic on the Longhorns website increased spiked 157%. The SEC Football page website's traffic increased 127% overnight.
Texas holds four out of the five spots in the hottest NCAA football ticket prices this season. The Thanksgiving week matchup against the Aggies leads the list with an average of over $1000, spots three and five are the two matchups against Georgia and at number four, the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma in Dallas.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Full 2025 Early Signing Day Class
MORE: Longhorns Move Up in National Recruiting Rankings After Michael Terry III Signing
MORE: Texas Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns in Contention for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer CB Julian Humphrey