2026 QB Commits on Opposing Sides of Lone Star Rivalry Build Friendship at Elite 11
Next year, Texas Longhorns commit Dia Bell and Texas A&M Aggies commit Helaman Casuga will head to their respective schools in Texas to begin their collegiate careers.
And despite soon becoming signal callers on opposing sides of the revived Lone Star Showdown, the Longhorn-Aggie rivalry has not gotten in the way of Bell and Casuga developing a friendship at the Elite 11 Finals this week.
"I don't even think about him going to Texas," Casuga said Wednesday. "That's my boy. I probably have the best connection with him out of everybody. ... He's a great competitor. Shoutout to Dia. Always working, always making sure that I'm pushing myself and I do the same for him."
Both Bell, of Florida, and Casuga, of Utah, had standout weeks at the competition. Bell earned the 2025 Elite 11 MVP, and Casuga made the Elite 11 roster.
In On3's Elite 11 Finals superlatives, Bell is said to have the "best mechanics" while Casuga is named the "most consistent." The two represented their schools well and advertised the ability they are bringing to the collegiate level.
Their high-level performances in Los Angeles could be a preview of what's to come for the two in Texas. Bell could very well be Arch Manning's immediate successor in Austin and Casuga may earn the starting opportunity in College Station after Marcel Reed.
This friendship could be an exciting narrative down the line if they do end up dueling in the Lone Star Showdown.
"Hopefully we don't have a lot of contention going off to college and we can still be boys. That's my guy," Casuga said.
The camaraderie of the 20 Elite 11 quarterbacks was ever-present throughout the week. Quarterbacks brought noticeable energy to each other's workouts at Mira Costa High School, constantly encouraging one another and collaborating.
At the conclusion of the event on Thursday, staff emphasized to the quarterbacks how the camp serves as a fraternity amongst its participants. They will be playing at many of the best college football programs in the nation in the coming years and now each have that bond and commonality of Elite 11.
"We're out here to compete, we're out here to show why we feel like we are the best and we're out here to just have a great time and connect with each other and hopefully build lifelong connections," Bell said on Tuesday.
It sure seems like Bell, Casuga and the rest of this week's participants got out what they put into Elite 11.