Texas Longhorns’ 5-Star Freshman QB’s Jersey Number Announced

The Texas Longhorns are bringing another former five-star quarterback to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium this fall. Joining a list that includes Vince Young and Arch Manning — as well as 2022 transfer Quinn Ewers — the Longhorns have a rich history under center this century.

Five-star prospect Dia Bell will play behind Manning in 2026 as a freshman, with a potential redshirt season in store. He will wear a familiar number that was shared by another top quarterback prospect three seasons ago.

Texas QB Dia Bell Set To Wear No. 6 in 2026

American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell (3) scrambles in the backfield during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bell will wear the No. 6 jersey for the Texas Longhorns in 2026. The team announced the jersey numbers for several new additions this spring, including transfer portal stars and high school recruits, as well as some veterans who want to sport a new look.

The No. 6 jersey on offense has been worn by running back Christian Clark for the past two seasons. He transferred to South Carolina this offseason after eight appearances in 2025. He took a redshirt season in 2024 as a four-star recruit, per Rivals, out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

The last quarterback to wear No. 6 for the burnt orange was Maalik Murphy during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was a four-star recruit and a top-10 quarterback in the Class of 2024, played in seven games and started a pair while playing behind Ewers. Murphy later transferred to Duke and Oregon State. He has worn No. 6 his entire college career.

While Bell will wear No. 6 this season, he did not in high school. Attending American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla., he wore No. 3. He also wore that number during his photo shoots with the Longhorns during recruiting visits.

Bell's father, two-time All-Defensive guard Raja Bell, primarily wore the Nos. 11 and 19 in the NBA. He played 12 seasons in the pros and suited up for six different organizations.

Dia Bell poses for a photoshoot during a recruiting visit with the Texas Longhorns | @DiaBell3QB1 on X

Other recent players to wear No. 6 include wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Joshua Moore, cornerback Quandre Diggs and quarterback Case McCoy. Cornerback Kobe Black wore No. 6 on defense in 2025 and is returning to Texas after initially entering the transfer portal.

Bell comes to Austin, Texas, with high expectations. As the son of a former NBA player, Bell has a strong athletic background, which includes multiple high school sports. He moves well out of the backfield but is at his best when operating as a passer.

According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Bell is a “smooth passer with a good natural feel for the position that can be a difference-maker on Saturdays.” His elite processing skills earned him the MVP award at the Elite 11 Finals ahead of his senior season, but an injury limited him to just two games.

With season-ending injuries in his junior and senior seasons, his résumé is inconclusive for a three-year starter at a national program. He was named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024 as a junior and had a combined 19–4 record as a sophomore and junior.

American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell (3) runs an option play during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Bell was one of 32 players and two Longhorns to earn the five-star designation from the final Rivals300 rankings. He was not a consensus five-star prospect, as his incomplete high school career likely played a factor.

With a redshirt season likely in store, Bell could benefit from a season or two of development, especially given that several injuries have hindered his timeline. With Manning and the Longhorns looking to compete for SEC titles and runs in the College Football Playoff, Bell will have the opportunity to learn behind the scenes.

There is a strong chance Manning will be in the 2027 NFL draft class, though he has two years of eligibility remaining. Bell is likely next in the line of succession for the starting job in 2027; though, he could compete with four-star quarterback KJ Lacey Jr., who was the 2024 Alabama Mr. Football Award and could be Texas's QB2 in. 2026.