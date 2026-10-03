Is Arch Manning the Real Deal? Evaluating His First Four Games in 2026

Texas is No. 1 and undefeated through the first four games of the season. The Longhorns defended home field against then-No. 1 Ohio State and survived to tell the tale after defeating Tennessee on Rocky Top.

That means, on paper, quarterback Arch Manning is doing his job. So is first-year defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

With that said, Muschamp's defense has a lot more to show for it than Manning.

The Longhorns have given up just 13.2 points per game, which is tied for the fewest allowed in the SEC. Those numbers are inflated by a 59-7 win over Texas State and a 30-6 win over UTSA. Giving up 40 points to the Buckeyes and Volunteers combined is something you're happy with, if not overjoyed, if you're Steve Sarkisian.

As for Manning, he had a potential Heisman moment in leading Texas back down 20 against Ohio State, but he's lacking signature moments beyond that.

He's also not leading or near the top of the category in any meaningful metric. His 141.4 passer rating is solid in the context of college football, but puts him squarely out of Heisman talks.

By contrast, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is at a 156.3 passer rating and had Heisman moments against Louisville and LSU. Chambliss had four touchdowns against the Cardinals and three against the Tigers.

Manning's Longhorns have an undefeated record, but the Heisman isn't given out based on team success. Travis Hunter won it two years ago for a 9-3 Colorado program that had a loss to a Kansas squad that went 5-7.

When it comes to Manning's value, UT isn't hung up on the Heisman, though. Sark and Co. would rather have no Heisman finalists than a deep CFP run.

Winning is the goal, and it's all the Horns have done so far in 2026.

Arch Manning Has Been What Texas Has Needed Through Four Games

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe Manning wasn't at his best against the Roadrunners. He certainly wasn't shy about admitting that.

Sure, Manning has been slow at times at reading defenses and hasn't made them pay like many were expecting. Regardless of the opponent.

No quarterback has had a comeback as impressive as his fourth quarter against the Buckeyes, though. While Manning hasn't been perfect, he has successfully navigated a pair of one-score games against top-15 opponents.

In some games, you lean on the defense. Other games, you ride your big-armed quarterback to victory. We haven't seen a true carry effort like the 2025 Mississippi State game yet, but we have seen Manning completely take over with big play after big play in what's been the biggest win of the season for any team.

4-0. No. 1. Manning has been exactly what's been needed thus far.

Is Arch Manning the Real Deal?

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This multi-million-dollar question is a tough one to answer. One would have to know the context in which the question is being asked.

Is Manning the real deal to NFL scouts? Probably not.

He's held onto the ball too long enough times for him to gain a reputation for it. That's not a luxury that may be afforded at the next level, all too often.

Taking 10 sacks in four games, including six to Tennessee, may be disqualifying to some scouts with an early first-round pick.

Manning has thrown an interception in every game except for UTSA in Week 3. During that contest, though, Manning threw 16 incompletions in 32 pass attempts.

Now, if the question is being asked about Manning being the real deal in college football, the answer drastically changes.

Manning is still a work in progress, and he may even need another year in Austin to fully work out the chinks before going pro.

Still, Manning is a fourth-quarter player, completing 76.9% of his passes and owning 115 passing yards and a touchdown toss without any turnovers in the final frames through the first month.

That's not something you can teach.

That sounds like the real deal to me.

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