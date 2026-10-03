Texas’ Defensive Front Is Much More Than Colin Simmons

Over four weeks, Colin Simmons has deservedly snagged nearly every Texas headline.

After all, he’s already piled up 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss through four games.

But focusing solely on Simmons ignores just how much production Texas is getting from the rest of its defensive front.

Texas Has an Elite Defensive Front

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, the Longhorns have recorded 15 sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the nation. Defensive linemen and edge rushers have accounted for 13.5 of them, or 90% of the team's total.

But sacks only tell part of this defensive front’s story.

Texas has recorded 31 tackles for loss, averaging 7.75 per game, up from 6.39 last season. Of those 31, 20.5 have come from a defensive lineman or edge rusher, with 10 different players along the front recording at least half a tackle for loss.

That’s what separates a deep front from a unit relying on just one man.

Simmons still accounts for half of Texas' sacks, but Maraad Watson has added two, while Lance Jackson, Zina Umeozulu and Alex January have each recorded one. Hero Kanu and Smith Orogbo have chipped in another half-sack apiece.

Watson is the clearest example of this front's jump. After finishing last season with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss across 12 games, he has already surpassed both totals with two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Kanu’s made similar strides. He finished last season with four in 13 games. Four games into 2026, he already has three.

Those numbers aren’t going to earn the same attention as Simmons' five-and-a-half sack performance against Tennessee. But they’re showing that while Simmons is the frontman of this defensive band, he’s got quite the supporting ensemble around him.

Tennessee Provided the Clearest Example

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp observes his players before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Tennessee, Simmons took charge, but Texas' pass rush wasn't a one-man effort. Watson, January and Umeozulu all got to the quarterback, while Kanu added half a sack.

That performance also gave Will Muschamp something even more valuable: freedom.

SEC StatCat charts Texas with an 11.1% blitz rate against Tennessee, while listing the Longhorns in a four-man front on 69.7% of charted snaps.

Texas still finished the afternoon with 10 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Every sack vs. Tennessee



10 total sacks, second most in a single game in program history



(the last sack did not count due to facemask) pic.twitter.com/hRKxXSFKCR — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 26, 2026

In other words, Muschamp didn’t need to consistently bring extra rushers to create disruption. The more Texas can generate pressure with its defensive front alone, the more defenders it can keep in coverage.

This Texas defense’s story will center on Simmons; it’s only right. But these first four weeks have shown that while Simmons may be the name opposing offenses have to circle first, he’s far from the only one they have to worry about.

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