3 Bold Predictions For Texas Next Season Includes A Surprise From Cam Coleman

After failing to meet expectations last season, the Texas Longhorns will enter the 2026 season with the same cloud looming over them as it did a season ago.

With one of the most talented rosters in the country, and one of the most-hyped quarterback prospects that college football has seen in a few cycles, head coach Steve Sarkisian will be tasked with bringing a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

Playing in the toughest conference in college football doesn't guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though, and the season is a grind. So here are three bold predictions from the summer before the season kicks off.

Cam Coleman Doesn't Finish As the Team Leading Receiver

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman | Photo credit - Nike

This prediction isn't a knock on Cam Coleman; rather, it's the opposite. He's such an immense talent, and with a clear relationship already established with Arch Manning, defenses will need to key in on him to limit the damage the duo does on the field.

Opposite Coleman is Ryan Wingo, who finished with 834 yards last season, 300 more than the next closest receiver. That was on an offense that struggled to protect Manning and lacked a serious plethora of threats to complement the offense. Now with both of them set to be healthy, Wingo could finish at the top target.

Texas Leads the SEC in Points Per Game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns finished with 30.5 points per game last season, which was 27th in the country, and that was when the offense was often regarded as "pedestrian" throughout the year. Manning is back for another season, the offensive line is riddled with talent, there is a two-headed monster backfield, and there are numerous receiving targets for Manning to throw to.

Sarkisian will find a way to have one of the best offenses in college football, and he is one of the sharpest offensive minds in the country; there is no doubt about that. The Longhorns have a lot to prove this year, and the offense will be at the forefront of sending that message.

Longhorns Finish with 50 Sacks or More

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only 19 teams in college football have finished with 50 sacks or more, and was most recently done by the Miami Hurricanes last season. The Longhorns, despite the questions marks on the defense, boasts one of the most talented defensive fronts in the country, led by the uber-talented Colin Simmons.

Simmons has grown better each season, and with 21 sacks in his two-year career, will be once again a force on the defensive front. Combine that with an incredibly deep defensive tackle rotation, led by Hero Kanu, and a big stopper in Ian Geffrard, Muschamp will move the players around to put them in spots to succeed.

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