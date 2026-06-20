The Most Important Texas Longhorn Not Named Arch Manning or Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns are widely expected to be one of the top contenders not just to make it to the national championship game but to be the last team standing at the end of the 2026 season.

And that's to be expected, as the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian have built one of the top rosters in all of college football with some of the best players in the country. That obviously starts under center with quarterback Arch Manning and new weapon wide receiver Cam Coleman.

While the quarterback and wide receiver duo will undoubtedly have a huge impact on how far the Longhorns will go in 2026, they aren't the only important players on the squad. Here's a look at the player who will be equally as important as Manning and Coleman.

Colin Simmons Heads into a Money Year

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This is a no-brainer. Junior edge rusher Colin Simmons is one of, if not the best, edge defenders in all of college football and will be expected to be one of the leading voices of the Longhorns defense and team in 2026 as he enters his third season in the program.

Since arriving on the Forty Acres, Simmons has been a difference maker for the Texas defense, becoming one of the best players in the country as he's recorded 91 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, and five pass deflections.

Now that the Longhorns' defense is being directed under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the unit will take on a new identity, and Simmons will be expected to set the tone. And with Simmons' aggressive style of play and Muschamp's aggressive style of defense, the edge rusher could be a perfect fit in the defense.

Earlier this month, Simmons told On3 what his expectations are for the Longhorns' 2026 season, and none of them were individual accolades or records, but about helping Texas get back to the mountaintop of college football.

"National championship, dog, the national championship. All the individual rewards will come with it, but I just want to win. Win, win, win," Simmons said.

The Longhorns have plenty of other defensive talent around Simmons, which will give offenses trouble when they face the Texas defense. Still, every offensive coordinator will be game planning a way to stop Simmons from disrupting an entire game like he has proven he can.

And now, as Simmons heads into what's likely his final season with the Longhorns, as he will be eligible to enter the NFL Draft after the 2026 season, the star edge rusher will look to add another high-end season to his resume.

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