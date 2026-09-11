3 Bold Predictions for Texas vs. Ohio State

Texas has spent all week insisting Saturday night is not going to be treated differently.

Of course, it is different.

Ohio State is coming to Austin for one of the most anticipated games of the college football season, bringing a roster talented enough to test Texas at virtually every position. For the Longhorns, the challenge will be handling the moment without allowing it to change who they are.

Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly emphasized that message throughout the week. The Longhorns need their veterans to keep everyone focused, trust their preparation and execute when the game gets difficult.

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for Texas against Ohio State.

1. Jeremiah Smith Will Be Nearly Impossible to Contain

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after catching a pass against Penn State on Nov. 1. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas has done well in its previous two matchups limiting one of the best players in college football, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and will surely have a plan surrounding him on Saturday night. The problem is that it's hard to keep a player of this talent locked up consistently.

The Ohio State wide receiver has the size, athleticism and ability to win contested catches that can create problems even when a defense does everything correctly. Texas could bracket him, roll coverage his direction and still find itself watching Smith make difficult plays.

The bold prediction: Smith will have a major impact on the game from start to finish, even if Texas limits his biggest opportunities.

The Longhorns may prevent him from completely taking over, but expecting them to eliminate him for four quarters is unrealistic. At some point, Smith is going to win a matchup. In the case that the Longhorns go all-in on defending Smith, Ohio State has the talent around him to punish that approach.

2. Texas' Defensive Line Will Force Julian Sayin Into Uncharacteristic Mistakes

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest way for Texas to make Ohio State uncomfortable will be to get to its quarterback.

Ohio State's Julian Sayin is talented, but Saturday will bring a level of defensive pressure and physicality that he cannot simply avoid. Texas' defensive players have spoken all week about the importance of forcing Sayin out of the pocket and not giving time for the plays to develop. Will Muschamp's unit will disrupt the timing of Ohio State's offense and force Sayin to make decisions before he wants to make them.

That could mean an interception, a fumble, or simply a handful of throws that Sayin normally would not attempt as the most accurate quarterback in the sport last season. If Texas can make the Ohio State quarterback feel pressure even when the stats don't show it, the Longhorns could create the turnovers they need.

3. Texas Will Win a One-Score Game

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most Texas fans would love a comfortable or blowout victory in their favor this week. This matchup feels much more likely to come down to the final possessions.

Texas has enough talent to challenge Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have enough talent to make sure the Longhorns have to earn every yard.

That is where Texas' veteran leadership becomes important.

Sarkisian said the Longhorns need to “trust our process” rather than get caught up in everything surrounding the game. If Texas can do that when the pressure peaks, it could have the composure necessary to win late.

The bold prediction: Texas wins a one-score thriller, with the Longhorns making the final critical play instead of watching Ohio State make it.

This is exactly the kind of game Texas has been building toward. Now the Longhorns have to prove they are ready for it.

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