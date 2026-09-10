Texas Film Room: Why Ohio State's Offense is Dangerously Unpredictable

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this Saturday. Texas has lost to the Buckeyes in each of the previous two seasons, but has a chance to get that monkey off of its back in its first home game against the team since 2006.

Both squads are chok-full of talent, both on the field and along the sidelines, with perhaps the most important battle being between Ohio State's new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Texas' new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Longhorns fans got to see Muschamp's defense last Saturday, but what was Smith's offense like?

Arthur Smith's Multiple Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a sea of Veer-and-Shoot and Air-Raid style offenses, Longhorns and Buckeyes head coaches Steve Sarkisian and Ryan Day have cultivated Pro-Style islands for their teams to rest upon. Their schemes are centered around running a variety of plays out of numerous sets from the shotgun, pistol and under center, keeping defenses on their toes.

Day is combining his philosophy with Smith's, who gained a reputation over the past seven seasons, which he spent calling plays in the NFL, for favoring multiple-tight end sets and under-center action. This merging serves only to make the Buckeyes offense that much more complex.

“I think there’s plays off plays off plays,” tight end Bennett Christian told The Athletic. “We’ll set you up one way and then come back. It might look the same, but it’s a different play."

Despite this, the Buckeyes stayed vanilla in their first game against Ball State, perhaps not wanting to reveal their hand before they make their trip down to Austin. Still, there were things to gleam from their win over the Cardinals.

For one, the Buckeyes stuck to zone and duo run schemes, not utilizing pullers for gap-scheme runs like counter, trap or power. Here are what those two kinds of runs look like.

1st & 10 at OSU 37 - 9:58 1st Quarter | Carter Long

On the fifth play of their second drive, the Buckeyes come out in a 3x1 set from the shotgun with the defense in a middle-field-open look, leaving them six box defenders to beat six run blockers.

The Buckeyes, recognizing this advantage, call a duo run, building double teams on the end and nose tackle while base blocking the other side of the line.

Carter Long

They execute the concept beautifully, with their center and right tackle climbing to the next level, occupying all six defenders and opening a massive hole to the right side which running back Bo Jackson explodes through for a gain of 11.

1st & 10 at OSU 37 - 9:29 1st Quarter | Carter Long

Ohio State follows that up by going under center with a 2x2 set, again with a man advantage in the box.

This time they call an outside zone run, which works by having all of the blockers move in one direction, letting the back either get to the outside angle or opening a cutback lane for him to explode through.

Carter Long

The Buckeyes do open the cutback between the guard and tackle, which allows Jackson to run for an effective gain of four yards. He could have broken it off for even more, however Ball State had an interesting wrinkle in their defense.

Carter Long

The Cardinals were telling their safety to key the run first, allowing him to fly downfield and beat the wide receiver responsible for blocking him.

This adjustment worked well on this play, but cost the Cardinals dearly on the next.

1st & 10 at BALL 48 - 8:54 1st Quarter | Carter Long

Facing an under center Buckeyes offense again, the Cardinals called a cornerback blitz, adding the boundary defensive back to the run-fit, but leaving the safety one-on-one with Jeremiah Smith arguably the best player in college football.

Ohio State calls a play-action pass, which freezes the blitzer and gives Smith time to work downfield and do what he does best: make an incredible play.

This three-play sequence is a microcosm of an Ohio State offense which runs a lot of different plays in a lot of different ways. They can execute to their duo and zone runs out of any formation, and build a potent passing attack on top of them.

Arthur Smith will no doubt add more variety for his highly-anticipated matchup with Texas, meaning Muschamp must also be on top of his game. Whoever wins their battle-of-the-brains could very well lead their team to victory.

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