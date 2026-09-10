Texas Needs These Veteran Leaders to Step Up Against Ohio State

There is no shortage of talent on Texas' roster. But against No. 1 Ohio State, talent alone probably won't be enough.

The Longhorns are entering one of the biggest games of the season with a roster that includes plenty of players who have never experienced a stage quite like this in Austin. That's where the veterans become so important.

Sarkisian specifically pointed to several players he believes can help keep the team grounded, saying Texas has to “get even more focused on us” during a week like this.

That makes Saturday about more than simply making plays. Texas' veteran leaders have to make sure the Longhorns remain the team they have been preparing to become all offseason. Here are the guys who need to step up for them.

Arch Manning, Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the quarterback, Arch Manning naturally carries an enormous amount of responsibility, but his leadership could be just as important as his production.

Manning has already experienced an Ohio State loss, giving him something many of his teammates don't have: a firsthand understanding of what the moment feels like. With so much media focused on the second-year starter, this win could skyrocket a positive narrative for him.

After a strong opening performance against Texas State, Manning now has to keep the offense composed when the stakes rise. If he plays within himself and handles adversity, the rest of the offense can follow.

Ryan Wingo, Wide Reciever

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo reacts after catching a touchdown pass. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES

Wide receiver Ryan Wingo is no longer just a talented young receiver waiting for his opportunity. Sarkisian included him among the players who have now “been in it” with the program for multiple years.

That experience matters.

Against Ohio State, Wingo will have to contribute on the field, but his influence can extend beyond his targets to his fellow receivers, such as transfer Cam Coleman. Whether Texas is facing an early deficit, a momentum swing, or a hostile defensive environment, experienced players like Wingo have to reinforce the standard.

Trevor Goosby, Offensive Tackle

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) rests during a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is another player Sarkisian specifically identified when discussing the veterans Texas can lean on.

That responsibility becomes even more important against an Ohio State offense loaded with playmakers. The Longhorns' defense will inevitably face difficult stretches, and Goosby's ability to remain composed and keep teammates aligned could be crucial.

Texas doesn't need panic when something goes wrong. It needs leadership.

Colin Simmons, Defensive Edge

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive edge Colin Simmons has already established himself as one of the most recognizable young stars on Texas' defense, but this is another opportunity to show the leadership that comes with that status.

Ohio State will test the Longhorns physically and mentally throughout the night. Simmons has the ability to make game-changing plays, but his consistency and energy can also set the tone for the players around him.

Jelani McDonald, Defensive Back

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald reacts after making an interception against the Kentucky Wildcats. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sarkisian also mentioned defensive back Jelani McDonald as one of the defenders who has been around the program long enough to understand what is expected.

That may be especially valuable this week.

The message from Sarkisian is simple: don't get caught up in everything surrounding the game. “Trust our process,” he said.

For Texas, those words will ultimately be tested by its veterans. Ohio State will bring pressure, talent and expectations into Austin, but the Longhorns' most experienced players have to make sure their teammates stay focused on the things that got them here.

If they do, Texas will have a much better chance of making Saturday night about execution rather than emotion.

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