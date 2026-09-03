3 Days Until Texas Football: The Greatest Longhorns to Wear No. 3

The Texas Longhorns will once again be running back onto the field of Texas Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the 2026 season kicks off against the Texas State Bobcats this Saturday.

This season, the Longhorns have two players donning the No. 3 jersey who will be looked at as key pieces for Texas. On the offensive side of the ball, the Longhorns have wide receiver Emmett Mosley V with the No. 3 on his jersey, and big-time transfer portal addition Rasheem Biles wears the No. 3.

And over the storied history of the Texas program, several legendary players have worn the No. 3 jersey. Here's a look at three of those players who stand out among the rest.

Hodges Mitchell

The Longhorns have one of the richest histories when it comes to the running back position, from the legends in Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams to a modern legend in Bijan Robinson.

And one of the underrated running backs in the long history of Texas running backs is Hodges Mitchell, who wore the No. 3 from 1997 to 2000.

In his four seasons in Austin, Hodges totaled 2,664 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with 20 rushing touchdowns. Hodges was also a factor in the passing game for the Texas offense, recording 71 receptions for 743 yards and four touchdowns.

Hodges' biggest season with the Longhorns came in 1999 where the running back accumulated 1,343 rushing yards, averaging 103.3 yards per game, and nine touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before the Steve Sarkisian era on the Forty Acres, the Longhorns were a sleeping giant as a blue blood who underperformed following Mack Brown leaving the program.

And the quarterback who led the Longhorns back into national championship contention and helped put the Texas program back into its place as a national powerhouse was Quinn Ewers from 2022 to 2024.

Ewers led the Longhorns into their most successful seasons in years, with Texas having a 27-9 record during his time as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, winning a Big 12 championship and two straight appearances in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

In three seasons as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, Ewers left the Forty Acres third in passing yards and touchdowns for a career in school history.

Nathan Vasher

Chicago Bears cornerback Nathan Vasher returns a punt as Carolina Panthers cornerback Dante Wesley (23) defends at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Mount Rushmore member of DBU, cornerback Nathan Vasher, is undoubtedly one of the iconic players to have ever donned the No. 3 jersey in Burnt Orange.

Vasher locked down the skies for the Texas defense from 2000 to 2003, becoming a part of the many All-Americans Texas has had, earning the recognition for his 2003 season, where he also earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

The cornerback left the Forty Acres tied as the Longhorns all-time leader in interceptions, tied with Noble Doss with 17 interceptions, to go along with 155 tackles, 14 TFL, two sacks, and 64 career pass break-ups.

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