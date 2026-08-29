7 Days Until Texas Football: The Greatest Longhorns to Wear No. 7

Opening kickoff is nearly here. We are seven days away from the Texas Longhorns' season opener vs Texas State. Texas will play two other non-conference opponents (Ohio State and UTSA) before beginning SEC play against Tennessee on September 26th.

Wide receiver Kaliq Lockett will wear number seven this season. He'll look to break through in a loaded wide receiver room. The number seven in Texas has primarily been worn by defensive backs and wide receivers.

Let's take a look at some of the recent Longhorns' players to wear seven.

Michael Huff

Michigan Wolverines tight end Tim Massaquoi (88) in action against Texas Longhorns cornerback Michael Huff (7). Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huff played a major role in the 2005 National Championship team. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. He was eventually drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

He was also recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. He is one of the greatest defensive backs in Texas history, and when fans think of the number seven, they think of Huff,

Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barron made the switch from No. 23 to No. 7 to honor Huff's legacy, and he delivered. Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024. He led the SEC in interceptions (five) in his senior year and helped turn Texas back into a national contender.

Barron continued to get better during his collegiate career and became a massive part of the Texas defense. The Denver Broncos eventually selected him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even as he begins his second year in the NFL, Barron, an Austin-area native, remains a fan favorite on the Forty Acres.

Shane Buechele

Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele drops back to pass. Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Buechele played three seasons with Texas and started 19 games in his career. He recorded 4,636 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. He became the first Longhorns quarterback to start a season opener as a true freshman in 2016.

Longhorns fans remember that game where he led Texas to an upset win over No. 10 Notre Dame. Buechele threw for 280 yards and recorded three total touchdowns. He seemed like the future starter before Sam Ehlinger arrived. Buechele eventually transferred to SMU.

The number seven doesn't have the rich history as the other single-digit numbers, but there were still a few guys who made a major impact with the Longhorns.

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