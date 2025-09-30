3 Former Texas Longhorns WRs Made NFL Headlines in Week 4
There's no shortage of former Texas Longhorns making a weekly impact in the NFL nowadays, but Steve Sarkisian has sent some notable wide receivers to the league over the past few years.
In Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday, three recent former Texas wideouts made headlines for their respective teams, though this wasn't necessarily a good thing for particular player.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden was on the end of some viral plays in the 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboy at AT&T Stadium.
After snagging a 46-yard catch on the first drive of the game, Golden was on the wrong end of a massive hit on a punt return from Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau, a play that quickly made the rounds on social media.
Golden quickly got up from the hit and ended up keeping Green Bay alive late in overtime with a clutch 14-yard grab on 4th and 6 that kept the drive going.
Golden was then Jordan Love's target in the back of the end zone on the final play from scrimmage, but the pass fell incomplete and left one second on the clock, allowing the Packers to tie the game on the final second of overtime.
He finished the night with career-high marks in targets (six), catches (five) and receiving yards (58).
Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
While Golden had a career-best performance, Mitchell went viral for all of the wrong reasons in a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
After making an impressive 75-yard catch, Mitchell stretched the ball out as he approached the goal line but fumbled it out of the back of the end zone, leading to a touchback and no points for the Colts.
"It definitely stings," Mitchell said, per ESPN. "The ball was put in my hand to make a play for the team, and it was a matter of losing focus and just to play. That just can't happen. Just unacceptable. I've just got to be better for the team and for the organization.
"Couldn't really process it in the moment," Mitchell continued. "I really still can't process it, to be real. So... the whole play happened because of me. The only way to be able to get forward is growing as a player, as a person."
But the mistakes for Mitchell didn't stop there.
He was then called for holding on what appeared to be a go-ahead 53-yard touchdown from running back Jonathan Taylor with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, taking another score off the board. The Colts punted a few plays later and ultimately lost on an 88-yard touchdown from Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell the very next play.
Mitchell finished with a team-high 96 yards on three catches. The receiving total marked a career-high mark for him, but he is still yet to find the end zone in the NFL.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4 was a positive one for former Texas star Xavier Worthy, who made his return from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In a dominant 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Worthy was Patrick Mahomes' top target, finishing with five catches for 83 yards along with two carries for 38 yards.
The Chiefs have had a slow start to the season but it appears that Worthy's return could be providing the defending AFC champ with a spark at the right time.