Upcoming Official Visits that Could Shape Texas' Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns are completely focused on the upcoming 2026 season, looking to bring a national championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 years after falling short of those expectations last season.

For Steve Sarkisian and his staff, though, the behind-the-scenes work to ensure the Longhorns have a steady stream of talent cycling through every year starts on the recruiting trail.

With official visits nearly here for every school around the country, and the Longhorns still sitting outside of the top-10 in recruiting rankings, which visits will be worth monitoring as the cycle heats up the next few months?

Which Recruits Are the Names to Watch?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

John Meredith, CB: The big name still available in the cycle. As the No. 2 recruit in the country, the Longhorns were not thought to be in contention for the DFW native, but now could be in the lead for his recruitment. His visit is looming, happening on June 5, and after making significant strides this spring, a great visit could be the final nail in the coffin the Longhorns are looking for.

Joakim Gouda, LB: This is an interesting name for the Longhorns. He ranks as the No. 2 linebacker in the class, and the Georgia native is heavily linked to the Georgia Bulldogs. Sarkisian and his staff are trying to keep pace, and with his visit scheduled for June 12, it could be a critical point in their standing of his recruitment.

Marcus Fakatou, DL: Ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class, Fakatou has been a clear priority target for the Longhorns, as the staff has made some home visits in their quest to land the Sierra Canyon product. He will visit the Forty Acres on June 5 and would be a critical win as the Longhorns are still looking to beef up the defensive line in the cycle.

Ismael Camara, OL: The Gilmer native is set to take his OV on June 12, and it will be a critical one for the staff as they are still working on beefing up the offensive line for the cycle. Competing against the Oregon Ducks, he will visit the Forty Acres the week before heading to the Northwest. It will be a major opportunity for the staff to make a strong impression.

With the Longhorns still looking to shape up their class and a lot of critical visits on the horizon, the Longhorns could make up a lot of ground in the rankings if they made a few significant impressions.

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