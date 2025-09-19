3 Keys to the Game for Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats
In their last preparatory game ahead of Southeastern Conference play, the Texas Longhorns will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the first night game of the 2025 season.
After sloppy wins against inferior opponents over the past two weeks, the Longhorns' fourth game is an important chance to learn from the start of the season and convert their weaknesses into areas of improvement.
When they take the field at DKR on Saturday, here are Texas' keys to the game:
1. Get off to a good start offensively
Here's how the Longhorns' first two drives have gone in each of their games so far:
- Ohio State: turnover on downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:28), punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:55)
- San José State: punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:06), punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:26)
- UTEP: turnover on downs (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:00), touchdown (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:56)
The earliest the Longhorns have scored in three games was 9:34 into the first quarter last week against UTEP. Then, of course, Texas didn't score again until there was less than a minute left in the second quarter.
Getting off to a good start offensively is vital to helping this offense catch its flow. Much of Texas's offensive production has come as a result of defensive help, through turnovers and good field position. Only having three touchdown drives of 60 or more yards this season, inconsistency and an inability to get yards through chunk plays has plagued the Texas offense.
Proving it is capable of stringing drives together, especially early in the game, should be the No. 1 priority for Steve Sarkisian's offense against the Bearkats.
2. Employ playcalling that allows yards after catch
Usually, a bruising run game can led to a team's passing attack opening up the game.
Against the UTEP Miners, the Longhorns ran the ball 56 times for 226 yards, much of the production coming through the young running back trio of Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark and James Simon.
But passing-wise, the Longhorns could only generate just over half of that yardage total, quarterback Arch Manning going 11 of 25 with his arm for 114 passing yards. The Longhorns had just two completions over 20 yards, one to Clark and the other to wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
With an explosive pass-catching group and a struggling quarterback, Sarkisian's playcalling this week should focus on giving pass-catchers the chance to make plays in the open field. Let Manning make simple decisions to get comfortable and give wideouts chances to show what they can do and earn yards on the run.
Week 4 is Texas's last non-conference matchup -- once it gets to SEC play, the room for error gets slimmer. With the rushing attack plenty established through three games, Saturday's gameplan should center around giving Manning opportunities downfield with his arm.
3. Dominate the turnover battle
After not earning a turnover against Ohio State in Week 1, the Longhorns bounced back in that department against San José State and UTEP, forcing six turnovers across those two home games. Overall, Texas now has a turnover ratio of +2.
In order to really make it a habit ahead of SEC play, Texas needs to win the turnover battle for a third time in a row.
Getting constant pressure on the quarterback will help their cause. With six sacks so far, the Longhorns' experienced, versatile defensive line is destined for a commanding performance pressure-wise. The defensive front has proven its worth in the run stop, only allowing 72 rushing yards per game on average.
Although the Bearkats have given up a turnover in each of their first three games, they actually haven't lost the turnover battle in any of their three 17-point losses. Texas needs to be the one to force multiple turnovers on Saturday.