3 Matchups That Will Decide Longhorns' Week 2 Matchup Against Ohio State

When Texas hosts Ohio State this Saturday night in a battle of No. 4 and No. 1 in the country, the quarterback battle between Arch Manning and Julian Sayin will naturally steal headlines.

How the Longhorns and Buckeyes enable their Heisman-caliber quarterbacks to get the ball to their weapons on the outside and otherwise will actually define this matchup.

While alpha receivers Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman will be sent a host of different coverages, these individual player matchups will be more consistent throughout the night.

These are the matchups that will decide Ohio State-Texas in Week 3:

Trevor Goosby vs. Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) prepares to block during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Trevor Goosby entered the Week 1 clash with the Buckeyes with a reportedly injured hand from the Longhorns' second fall camp scrimmage. OSU's pass rush was able to take advantage, making life hard for Manning all afternoon with 15 pressures.

This time around, Goosby enters having suffered a bone bruise on his knee in August.

Luckily, Goosby was healthy enough in Week 1, and he played the majority of three quarters of Texas's 59-7 win over Texas State. He'll be needed to slow down Ohio State's top edge rusher, Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Jackson had three tackles and led the nation with eight pressures in Week 1. He is the biggest threat to Manning staying upright of anyone on the Buckeyes.

It'd be ideal for Goosby to be on the field most of the game instead of ceding snaps to a talented but raw Andre Cojoe. The latter has 51 career snaps, and 18 of them came against the Bobcats last weekend.

Colin Simmons vs. Ian Moore

On the flip side, the left tackle/EDGE battle between Colin Simmons and Ohio State's new starting left tackle, Ian Moore, is just as important.

Maybe even more important, since Sayin is not as mobile as Manning.

Will Muschamp is getting creative with Simmons, who lined up as a seven-tech, five-tech, outside linebacker, and even an off-ball linebacker against Texas State. Simmons was quieter than usual, but that could be lulling Moore in during what will be the biggest test of his short time as a full-fledged starter.

Emmett Mosley V vs. Jay Timmons

Matt Patricia and Tim Walton will be locked in on Coleman and Ryan Wingo after the pair combined for 191 yards and three touchdown receptions in Week 1. If Manning decides to attack the middle, the Longhorns' slot receiver group could be in for more targets. Slot receivers had just five catches against Texas State.

Emmett Mosley V is Manning's most proven weapon in the slot, while he'll be opposite Buckeyes freshman nickel Jay Timmons, who turned heads during fall camp.

It'll be Timmons' first big test of his college career. Meanwhile, it'll be Mosley's chance to show that he can be a difference-maker during a week when Coleman and Wingo will likely be heavily targeted out on the perimeter. Hollywood Smothers' emergence could also force extra linebacker help, clearing the way more for Mosley to strike in the hook-and-curl windows.

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