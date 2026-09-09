Texas Offensive Line Has One Goal Heading into Ohio State Matchup

The Texas Longhorns needed a quick answer in their season-opening game against the Texas State Bobcats about whether or not the offensive line was improved after an wildly inconsistent 2025 season.

While the Longhorns did not face a daunting defensive line in the Bobcats, the new-look Texas offensive line provided acceptable protection for quarterback Arch Manning, who was sacked just once. The unit did not surrender a quarterback hurry all game long.

The Longhorns' offensive line will undoubtedly face a much tougher defensive front on Saturday ay home against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, led by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Before the big-time matchup, the Texas unit is looking to get everyone on the same page.

Texas Offensive Line Looks to Play as a Unit vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, left tackle Trevor Goosby talked about how important it was for the Longhorns' offensive line to get a game under their belt and what the next steps are for the unit moving forward into Week 2.

"I think it's huge for us to be able to play when the bullets are really firing," Goosby said. "I think it's good to be able to work on that communication with one another and understanding what each other is going to do. Because four guys can get their block and one guy can miss, and it's a sack or a TFL, so it was great to have that game; now we just lean in on Ohio State and get ready for them."

When the Longhorns made the road trip to Columbus for the start of the 2025 season, the Texas offensive line also faced a major rebuild and was tested immediately against the Buckeyes and was not given a chance to ease into the season.

And while the offensive line's performance wasn't a Week 1 fluke, as the unit struggled to find consistent play for the majority of the season, a game to correct any lingering issues like Texas has in 2026 would've been beneficial.

Steve Sarkisian Faces Interesting Decision at Left Guard

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the second quarter of a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have their starting five mostly set, with four out of the five spots solidified with Goosby at left tackle, Connor Robertson at center, Brandon Baker at right guard, and Melvin Siani at right tackle.

The one position still in limbo and up for grabs is the left guard spot, being battled between Laurence Seymore and Dylan Sikorski, and in the win against Texas State, both players saw reps at that spot.

While the Longhorns rotated between Seymore and Sikorski, Robertson did not see many issues with either players' performances and the rotation at left guard.

"I think both those guys had good games," Robertson said. "It's some moving pieces when you've got two different guys going in, but the good thing is both of them... have gotten reps there. I don't see much of an issue with it."

The Longhorns face a much tougher challenge against the Buckeyes' defensive line, and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to decide whether to rotate between Seymore and Sikorski once again.

Regardless of Sarkisian's decisions, the Texas offensive line will have to be cohesive and consistent for the Longhorns' offense to play up to its potential.

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