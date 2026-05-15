Texas Wins Massive Recruiting Battle For One of the Top TE's in the Country

The Texas Longhorns are slowly building their recruiting class, adding pieces that will make an impact on the field for them as they mold their recruiting strategy under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Now they have added another critical piece to the class, gaining a commitment from Brock Williams, the No. 2 tight end in the country, and one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the country. He announced his decision on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

After becoming the 11th recruit to commit to the Forty Acres, the Longhorns are still in the process of landing other priority targets, to go along with an efficient class being built in Austin.

What Makes Williams an Elite Recruit

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) attempts to make a catch against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Williams is an elite athlete, and it's not hard to see why so many other programs were after him, including the other two schools in his top three: the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs. Ranked among the top 80 players in the country, he is a big target at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds.

He is a pure-playmaking tight end, using great speed and a big catch radius to be a favorite target for his quarterback. He combines a solid blocking ability off the edge with being a legitimate receiving target, which makes him a mismatch for opposing defenses.

How Williams Will Impact the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Williams is a critical addition for the Longhorns recruiting class, ranking as the second-highest commitment now, behind the No. 1 receiver in the country, Easton Royal. The four-star tight end is not just a massive addition for the class, but also allows the Longhorns to make a significant statement on the recruiting trail about going toe to toe with other top programs for some of the top offensive prospects in the country.

When he gets to campus, Williams will serve as a pairing for JT Geraci, another tight end committed to the Longhorns, who ranks as No. 28 at the position in the class. The two already have a connection, with Geraci playing a role in getting him to commit to the Forty Acres, and now they will be taking the field together as well.

That will allow Sarkisian to build playbooks around personnel, effectively using both and creating different looks for opposing defenses. With a tight end group recently having to look out of the room for success, Williams gives the Longhorns an in-house piece that can make an impact on the field.

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