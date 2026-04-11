Steve Sarkisian Makes Surprising Arch Manning NIL Revelation

It's no secret how much name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals have been influencing college sports, football especially.

Amateur players out of high school are now getting the opportunity to experience life as a pro before they reach the higher level of play, making millions in a progressive era of collegiate athletics.

Like the pros, some make more than others based on their skill, popularity, and marketability, and for some players such as Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, many people may think he's making more than enough.

That list of people, however, does not include Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Arch Manning the "Most Underpaid Quarterback" in College Football?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Despite having the highest NIL value of any college athlete in the nation at $5.4 million, over $1 million more than the second highest, Sarkisian doesn't believe that the junior is getting his fair share in terms of how much the University of Texas is paying him.

In an appearance on the Andy & Ari podcast, On3's Chris Low said that the Texas head coach went as far as to tell him that Manning was the "most underpaid" signal caller in college football based on what Texas was giving him.

Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning is the most underpaid quarterback in the sport. pic.twitter.com/acNPaGQlFz — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) April 9, 2026

The amount that Manning is receiving from the Horns in unknown, but many would believe that he was getting his worth in NIL deals with companies such as Red Bull, Raising Cane's, and Google Gemini, amongst many others.

According to a report by The Athletic's Will Leitch, Manning's NIL deals reportedly landed him $6.8 million, which was higher than all but 35 of the nation's college football coaches.

And though many would point him marketability to his last name, it's tough to agree that Manning didn't deserve a hefty paycheck, especially with how he performed in Texas' two big games to close out the 2025 season against Texas A&M and Michigan, both of which saw Manning truly break out of his shell and step up as a leader on the field when it mattered most.

Those performances have skyrocketed Manning to the top in the favorites for the Heisman Trophy in 2026, and the Longhorns are many outlets' favorites to win the national championship behind the leadership of himself and Sarkisian.

Texas barely missed out on the 12-team playoff last year, but still finished with a 10-3 record, and after they picked up wide receiver Cam Coleman in the transfer portal and brought back Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator, the Horns' first national championship is starting to come more into focus as the days go by.

Regardless of how much or how little the QB1 is earning.

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