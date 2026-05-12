3 Texas Longhorns Stats From 2025 That Could Define Next Season

The 12-team playoff format is back for the 2026 season, and Texas is gearing up after falling short last season. The Longhorns restocked and reloaded on both sides of the ball and are aiming to be contenders in the SEC and national title race.

With a 9–3 record in the regular season, Texas can learn plenty from its losses. What lessons could Texas take away — good and bad — that could impact the 2026 season?

3 Stats That Could Define the Texas Longhorns’ Season

157 Pressures Allowed

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was running for his life last season. He was pressured on 157 dropbacks, which was sixth in the country and second in the SEC behind LaNorris Sellers (163).

Manning was under pressure on 37.3% of his dropbacks in 2025, and he struggled under these conditions. According to PFF, his passing grade dropped from 89.7 when kept clean to 61.2 when under pressure. He also recorded 11 of his 16 turnover-worthy plays under these conditions.

For comparison, Quinn Ewers was under pressure on 26.2% of his dropbacks in 2024 and 22.6% in 2023. He also struggled under pressure, but he has more consistency along the offensive line.

When things were kept clean, Manning was decisive and efficient. In his losses to Florida and Georgia, he was pressured 26 and 19 times, respectively, and recorded seven turnover-worthy plays in those two games. Ole Miss will be an important test for Texas, as will Oklahoma and a rematch against Florida.

Texas attempted to improve its starting offensive line, adding Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore while kicking Brandon Baker inside to guard. The improved five-man unit will need to give Manning sufficient time to make big plays.

12.0 Sacks

Oklahoma Sooners offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Heath Ozaeta block Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The SEC’s best pass-rusher is back and ready to make plays all season. Colin Simmons led the conference with 12.0 sacks in 13 games, despite not recording his first full sack until the fourth game of the season.

Heading into 2026, the Longhorns’ defense is under new leadership. Will Muschamp is taking over, and he gets a unit that performed admirably in 2025. Texas had 41 sacks (tied for sixth) and allowed just 3.1 yards per carry (12th). The right pieces are there; the infrastructure needs to improve.

Simmons can be the cornerstone around which the rest of a defense is built. The Longhorns’ depth along the defensive line is impressive, and the attention Simmons deserves allows others to take advantage and make plays.

The third-year edge rusher is in a position to be an early first-round pick and cash in next offseason in the 2027 NFL draft. For now, he will be making a difference on the field for Texas with his game-wrecking ability.

906 Penalty Yards

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Few teams hurt themselves as badly with penalties as the Longhorns in 2025. Texas had nearly 1,000 net yards lost due to penalties, averaging 8.3 penalties (135th) and 69.7 penalty yards (128th) per game.

Baker led the team in total penalties with 11, but the offensive line as a whole struggled. Trevor Goosby, DJ Campbell, Connor Robertson, Nick Brooks, Cole Hutson and Baker combined for 35 penalties. Simmons also had eight on defense, twice as many as any other defender on the roster.

Unnecessary penalties leave teams in poor positions late in games, and Texas struggled to close out games, allowing 7.8 of its 20.3 points per game in the fourth quarter. The blame falls on coaching, and discipline needs to be a point of emphasis over the offseason.

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