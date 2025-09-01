Arch Manning Had Oddly Similar College Football Debut To His Uncle Peyton
After a shaky performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in his debut as a starter, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has become a subject of concern within the college football world.
Arch completed 17 of 30 passes for just 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also looked extremely off with both his decision-making and his mechanics,
Whether or not he will be able to help this offense achieve its lofty goals for the season remains unknown, but he’s not the first quarterback to struggle in his first major matchup as a starter.
In fact, his uncle, Peyton Manning, actually had a similar experience back in his days as a collegiate quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Peyton Manning’s first big time start
During his first start against a top 10-ranked opponent in college, Peyton completed 10 of 18 passes for just 138 yards, threw two interceptions, and took three sacks. The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Volunteers on their own turf with a final score of 17-13.
That being said, the game would be the only one he lost as a starter during his freshman year and the only one he lost to Alabama throughout the four years he spent with the Volunteers. He graduated in 1998 as the holder of 42 NCAA, SEC, and Tennessee records, and he went on to win two Super Bowls during his 18-year tenure in the NFL.
It’s too soon to say whether or not Arch will reach as high a point in football as his uncle did, but Peyton’s career arc proves that a quarterback can’t be counted out after one performance.
As an SEC contender, Texas will have its fair share of opportunities to prove itself. They face teams like Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M later on this season, and onlookers will likely be able to get a more accurate read on the quarterback after seeing if he rises to the occasion for these matchups.
The Longhorns are set to host the San Jose Spartans on Sept. 6, which could provide a chance for them to even out their record and learn from the mistakes they made in their season opener.