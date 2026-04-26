Texas Longhorns TE Depth Chart After Jack Endries Selected In NFL Draft

One of the final bows has been placed on the 2025 season for the Texas Longhorns as the NFL Draft continues rolling on. Texas' starting tight end this past season, Jack Endries has finally been selected in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

While it's certainly a moment of celebration, for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of his staff, it is full steam ahead elsewhere as they march on to reach their lofty goals for the 2026 season in their quest to bring a national championship back to Austin.

So now with Endries gone, what will the tight end room look like next season, and who will step up for a role on potentially one of the best offenses in college football?

What the Tight End Depth Chart Looks Like With Endries Gone

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Endries came to Austin with high expectations, looking like a great addition for an offense that needed to find production in their tight end room. While he was a critical piece for an offense that struggled at times, the Longhorns look poised to reload their tight end room with homegrown talent, starting with Nick Townsend.

The Longhorns gave Townsend a vote of confidence this offseason when they went after a tight end in the transfer portal to add as competition, and a depth piece for the upcoming season, rather than a player who will come in and take over his role. A talented blend of size and speed, he played in all 13 games last year for his freshman season, and scored his first career touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown.

Behind Townsend is Emaree Winston, another sophomore in a young tight end room. He caught two passes last season, and should garner some playing time in the rotation this upcoming season as well. The other tight end role, the Y, or the blocking tight end spot, is a battle between Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon.

Both proved this spring how valuable they can be in that role, especially as Masunas is a towering player on the field who had no problem imposing his strength during spring camp. Both should see plenty of work, especially as the Longhorns change their personnel as they do, allowing neither to be a clear-cut No. 1, and a pathway for both to be impact players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.