3 Things That Texas Longhorns Must Fix During Bye Week

As the Texas Longhorns enter their bye week, here are three things they need to tweak before entering SEC play next Saturday.

Isabella Capuchino

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) against the Sam Houston Bearkats, Sept. 20, 2025, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
For the Texas Longhorns, Qeek 5 of college football symbolizes a short period for recovery time and pure preparation as they continue to train for SEC play, beginning on Oct. 4 against the Florida Gators.

Ranked at No. 10 nationally, the Longhorns post a 3-1 record, with their only loss registered against No. 1 Ohio State in Week 1. While Texas’ offensive struggled in its first few games this season — taking time to find a passing rhythm — its defensive unit has proven its powerhouse status by holding opponents to 24 points across four non-conference games.

For the Longhorns, both sides of the ball have shown improvement as the season has progressed, however, there is still work to be done as they prepare for their eight consecutive SEC games. Here are the three areas that Texas could focus to improve in its bye week.

Red-Zone Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4), Aug. 30, 2025
Chances of scoring significantly increases when a team enter their opponents’ red-zone — the area of the field between the opponent’s 20-yard line and goal.

With only four red-zone possessions, the Longhorns’ defensive unit has done a phenomenal job with halting down field momentum. However, on those four possessions, there have been three touchdowns, making for a 75% scoring rate.

While they have showcased improvement, as Texas prepares to face some tough offensive teams in their schedule — Oklahoma (Oct. 11), Arkansas (Nov. 22) and Texas A&M (Nov. 28) — they will need to continue making progress in the red-zone efficiency as it oftentimes makes or breaks the game.

Maintaining Pass Protection

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats, Sept. 20
It’s no secret that quarterback Arch Manning struggled to find a passing rhythm in the first three games of the season. Struggling the most in week 1, Manning appeared uncomfortable and unsteady in the pocket. With Ohio State’s defensive pressure, it led Manning to battle finding an offensive groove throughout the match — which costed them the game.

While Manning doesn't shy away from using his legs when needed -- having scored five rushing touchdowns -- keeping him protected and comfortable in the pocket can likely dictate how he might present offensively, This is another area of improvement for the Longhorns.

Fueling their Confidence

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Lastly, a critique more so for the coaching staff, but prioritizing the Longhorns confidence can go a long way. After their season opener loss, it appeared Texas lost some of their edge. While they have slowly regained it as the season has progressed, mindset and mentality can play a huge factor.

With the Longhorns ending their non-conference play with a 55-0 blowout win over Sam Houston State — they should continue riding the wave as they enter SEC play next Saturday.

