Grading Texas Longhorns Position Groups in Blowout Victory over Sam Houston State
The Texas Longhorns finally looked like the championship-caliber team many had predicted for Texas throughout the preseason after the performance in their 55-0 victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday.
Texas now gets to head into its bye week with a boost in confidence as it'll be returning straight into conference play as it visits the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
With one last look at the Longhorns' performance over Sam Houston, here are this week's position group grades.
Grading the Position Groups
Quarterback: A+
Finally, the Arch Manning everybody has been waiting for, and the one who flashed his potential in his two starts a season ago was on full display against the Bearkats as Manning completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts for 309 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.
Manning was poised in the pocket, making timely decisions with accurately placed throws, with his best throw being a deep shot down the middle of the field to Ryan Wingo for a 53-yard touchdown. If the first-year starting quarterback can build on this performance and match his level of play on Saturday against SEC opponents, the sky is once again the limit in 2025 for the Longhorns.
Running Back: B
For the third straight week, the Longhorns were without Quintrevion Wisner, and for the second consecutive game, were without CJ Baxter; however, the Longhorns were able to find consistent production out of their three young running backs.
As running backs Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark, and James Simon all rushed for 50 yards or more, and both Gibson and Clark were able to punch in the first two rushing touchdowns from a Longhorn running back on the season.
Pass-Catchers: B+
Second-year wide receiver Ryan Wingo had his breakout game of the season with four catches for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and third-year wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. looked good coming back from injury with five catches for 79 yards.
Saturday's game was big for the depth at wide receiver and tight end, with 10 different wide receivers or tight ends logging a reception.
Offensive Line: B
The Longhorns' offensive line did well in pass protection for the most part, keeping Manning off the ground for the majority of the game, giving up just one sack to Sam Houston, but the Bearkats did manage to find holes in the run blocking as they recorded five tackles for loss.
However, the run blocking did its job, allowing the Longhorns to rush for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
The Defense: A+
Putting together a full game shutout, no matter the opposing competition, will always be impressive, as the Texas defense managed to keep the Bearkats' offense off the scoreboard for the entire four quarters.
The Longhorns' front seven managed to get home multiple times, recording five sacks on the night from five different players. With edge rusher Brad Spence getting his first sack in a Longhorn uniform, and freshmen edge rushers Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo recorded their first sacks of their careers.
The Texas secondary was once again dominant in the back end, as Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for just 86 yards and an interception. Third-year safety Jelani McDonald continues to shine in the early part of the season, recording the interception on Watson, marking the second week in a row with an interception for McDonald.
Special Teams: A
Texas' two main specialists continue to be consistent for the Longhorns which is the best attribute to be receiving from the special teams unit. Kicker Mason Shipley was once again perfect on the day, converting all seven of his extra point attempts and knocking down his two field goal attempts, with the longest being a 38-yard field goal.
Punter Jack Bouwmeester continues to be a weapon in the punting game. Even while only needed twice on Saturday, his two punts accumulated over 100 yards for an average punt of 53 yards and a long of 58 yards. Ryan Niblett keeps looking like a spark in the return game with three punt returns for 56 yards, with his longest return being of 49 yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards.