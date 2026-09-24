4 Tennessee Players That Texas Must Keep in Check

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns leave the confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time this season, heading to one of the rowdiest environments in the country, Neyland Stadium, to face the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns get their first action of SEC play after wrapping up their non-conference slate with an unblemished 3-0 record and the best win in the country over then No. 1 Ohio State. And like the Longhorns, Tennessee also opens its SEC slate after a perfect 3-0 record through its non-conference schedule.

The Volunteers have plenty of talent up and down their roster who the Longhorns will have to keep an eye on throughout the game. Here's a look at several players the Longhorns will have to watch and limit their impact on the ballgame.

QB Faizon Brandon

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks to pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The starting quarterback for head coach Josh Heupel's offense, true freshman Faizon Brandon, has started his college career on a roll, and now the No. 3 quarterback and No. 10 player in the country in the 2026 recruiting class faces the biggest test yet.

In Tennessee's first three games of the season, Brandon has built plenty of momentum, completing 41 of his 64 pass attempts for 552 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. The Texas defense will also have to account for Brandon's legs, as the quarterback has added 137 yards on three touchdowns on the ground.

The Texas defense and defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, will have to make life difficult for the young quarterback who has plenty of talent and can hurt a defense with his arm and legs.

RB DeSean Bishop

Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any Tennessee offensive player has his name circled for the Longhorns' defense, it's running back DeSean Bishop, the leader of the Volunteers' rushing attack that is the best in the SEC and ranks No. 4 in the country.

Through three games, Bishop has already rushed for 286 yards on 43 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt and four touchdowns. While he hasn't been used often, Bishop is also able to catch the ball out of the backfield with two receptions for 30 yards.

Bishop is a physical running back with his five-foot-ten, 215-pound frame and is a runner who can gain yards after contact while also generating explosive chunk plays. The Longhorns' defensive line will have to be well aware of Bishop and limit the running back's chances to impact the game.

LB Arion Carter

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, the Longhorns on every offensive play will have to know where linebacker Arion Carter is lined up.

In just two games played this season, Carter has stuffed the stat sheet, totaling 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection. Not only is Carter highly productive, but the senior also adds a veteran presence and stability in the middle of the Tennessee defense.

The Texas offense will have to be hyper-aware of where Carter is on the field, especially with the linebackers' run-stopping prowess and ability to go sideline to sideline.

DL Xavier Gilliam

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates making a sack during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And in the heart of the Tennessee defense is defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, who will be tasked with creating havoc from the interior and limiting Texas' rushing attack.

Gilliam heads into Week 4 with 12 tackles, a team-high 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, which is tied for the most on the team and a forced fumble.

On the road, the Longhorns will have to win the line of scrimmage to control the tempo and the pace of the game, and in order to do so, the Texas offensive line will have to keep Gilliam in control.

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