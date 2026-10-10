5 Immediate Takeaways After Texas Longhorns' Shocking Loss to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns have suffered their first loss of the 2026 season.

No. 1 Texas fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners in a thrilling 27-24 finish at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday in a game that feautured back-and-forth momentum swings.

The Longhorns now head into a grueling SEC schedule that looks even more daunting after Saturday's loss.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the game:

Arch Manning Collapses

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were multiple reasons why Texas lost, but Arch Manning's timely turnovers are No. 1 on the list.

His pick-six to Peyton Bowen in the fourth quarter gave Oklahoma the lead. To Manning's credit, he quickly bounced back and led a game-tying touchdown drive.

But that quickly became forgotten.

Texas had a chance to get into field-goal range in the closing minute but Oklahoma brought the blitz and Manning threw a poor interception into the hands of Courtland Guillory.

This set up Oklahoma's game-winning field goal. Instead of avoiding the dangerous throw and sending the game to overtime, Manning gave the Sooners exactly what they needed.

The Offense Did Nothing Outside of a Few Plays

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was feast or famine for the Texas offense.

Outside of few explosive plays, the Longhorns once again showed no consistency when they had the ball in their hands.

The highlights will look prettier thanks to touchdowns from Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo but sometimes the highlights lie.

The Defense Didn't Deliver in the Biggest Moment

When Will Muschamp needed his defense to get a timely stop, they couldn't deliver.

John Mateer made two big-time throws to Isaiah Sategna to help set up the game-winning field goal. An Oklahoma offense that looked dead in recent weeks came up clutch. Texas' elite defense did not.

The Longhorns still have one of the best defenses in the country but that final drive from Oklahoma hardly made it seem that way.

Special Teams Remains a Major Issue for Texas

Texas Longhorns special teams coordinator Jeff Banks against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have had way too many mistakes on special teams since SEC play started against Tennessee.

That continued on Saturday in Dallas. Oklahoma scored its first touchdown against Texas since 2023 on a blocked punt in the end zone that kept the Sooners from falling into a potential hole.

Then there was a poor 29-yard punt from Texas' Mac Chiumento that helped set up a short Oklahoma touchdown drive.

The special teams miscues need to end or Texas won't make the College Football Playoff.

Sometimes, This Rivalry Simply Delivers the Unexpected

Texas fans should no doubt be frustrated with the result as both teams have seen over the years, the unexpected happens at the Cotton Bowl. The better team loses far more often than expected.

In the moment, it's hard to chalk up the loss to "rivalry voodoo" but when Texas fans look back on this game, it simply might be viewed as Oklahoma's version of the 2016 Charlie Strong win.

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