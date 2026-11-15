Texas' Next Opponent Just Sent a Warning With a Stunning SEC Upset

A struggling conference team delivered one of the weekend's most surprising performances, dominating South Carolina 34-6 while forcing four turnovers. Its defense completely changed the game, turning mistakes into points and never allowing the opposing offense to find its footing.

That team now heads to Ausitn on Nov. 21 with momentum and a defensive performance that should catch the attention of Arch Manning and the Longhorns.

Arkansas showed how quickly its defense can change a game

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Joker Johnson (20) celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks entered the weekend 3-6 and had struggled to find consistency throughout their first season under head coach Ryan Silverfield. But they looked like a completely different team against the Gamecocks, forcing four turnovers and controlling the matchup from start to finish.

Defensive back Joker Johnson was the standout performer. He recorded two interceptions, forced a fumble and finished with a team-high eight tackles. His first interception was especially damaging, as he returned it 63 yards for a touchdown early in the second half to extend Arkansas' lead to 24-6.

Johnson's second interception came in the fourth quarter, and Ben Bogle added another takeaway on South Carolina's next possession. The Razorbacks repeatedly punished mistakes, preventing the Gamecocks from building any momentum after halftime.

South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods finished with 271 passing yards, but his three interceptions proved far more consequential than his yardage total. The Gamecocks also lost a fumble, giving Arkansas four takeaways without committing a turnover of its own.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There is an important distinction Texas should recognize, however. South Carolina played without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Woods was forced into a difficult situation against an Arkansas defense that took advantage of his mistakes. Manning presents a different challenge, but his three-interception performance against LSU gives the Razorbacks a reason to believe they can create opportunities.

Manning must protect the football

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes as Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) defends during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas cannot afford to give Arkansas the same opportunities South Carolina did. The Longhorns have enough offensive talent to control this matchup, but turnovers could keep a struggling opponent competitive and give the Razorbacks confidence.

Manning will need to recognize coverage disguises, avoid forcing throws into crowded windows and remain patient when the defense takes away his first read. Arkansas just demonstrated how dangerous its secondary can be when opposing quarterbacks become careless.

Texas should still enter the matchup with a significant talent advantage, particularly playing at home. Arkansas is 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play, while its victory over South Carolina was its first conference home win since 2024. One impressive performance does not erase the struggles that came before it.

But the Longhorns cannot treat the result as an isolated upset. Arkansas showed improved discipline, opportunistic defense and the ability to turn mistakes into points. With Texas still fighting to strengthen its postseason position, a careless performance could make an otherwise manageable game much more complicated.

The Razorbacks have already delivered one warning. Texas now has to make sure it does not become their next victim.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.